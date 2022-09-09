Reciprocal Agreements Can Take Away Your Freedom

THE DANGER OF THE RECIPROCAL AGREEMENT THE MEDIA NEVER TOLD YOU ABOUT

Seventeen states are tied to California’s draconian regulations that mandate banning all but electric car sales by 2035. It’s also a goal of the World Economic Forum, and it’s coming down on the United States like a sledgehammer due to reciprocal agreements. The media barely mentions these agreements, but the power of these agreements is deeply concerning and threatens our freedoms. The reciprocal agreement tied to a one-party letist state is a bait-and-switch. How will it be used as time goes on?

THE MEDIA NO LONGER SERVE AS WATCHDOGS

45% of Democrats believe the 2016 election was stolen by Vladimir Putin and the Russians.

52% of Democrats believe the Supreme Court recently outlawed abortion in the United States.

64% of MSNBC viewers believe that Florida banned the word “gay” in schools.

Americans suffer from a constant barrage of untruths coming from the media. The media has produced a world of misinformation and disinformation not only in reporting but in the suppression of accurate information. The truth isn’t getting out, or those polls would be quite different.

THE RECIPROCAL AGREEMENT

Critical information is suppressed, including the threat of the reciprocal agreements that are now forcing 17 states to follow California’s lead in banning all but electric cars by 2035. By 2025, 35% of all cars sold in California must also be electric. That also applies to the 17 states who signed the reciprocal agreements.

States have passed laws tying themselves to these reciprocal agreements. It’s not easy to undo a law.

California is a one-party state that is radically left. It is moving further left with each passing year as the power of their uniparty grows. They can change their laws and rules unilaterally. States tied to California are subject to their whims without the new rules passing through a legislative body.

The Fate of Virginia

That is the fate of Virginia which Governor Youngkin has vowed to change. His state legislature passed a law requiring the state to follow California’s unreasonable automobile regulations.

Virginia Senator Barbara Favola of Virginia District 31 has announced: “We’re not going to reverse this policy, don’t even try.”

Governor Youngkin says that the politicians who hitched the state to California’s emissions’ laws “sold Virginia out.” He put a statement up on Twitter.

“In an effort to turn Virginia into California, liberal politicians who previously ran our government sold Virginia out by subjecting Virginia drivers to California vehicle laws,” Youngkin wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Now, under that pact, Virginians will be forced to adopt the California law that prohibits the sale of gas and diesel-fueled vehicles. I am already at work to prevent this ridiculous edict from being forced on Virginians. California’s out of touch laws have no place in our Commonwealth.”

“We find ourselves today with this ludicrous law that Virginia has to follow California’s laws. So, we’re going to go to work to stop this because Virginians should be making decisions for Virginians.”

The Problem of the Electric Car

The problems with all-electric cars are we don’t have the infrastructure, storage capacity, or disposal capabilities. The only hope for storage now is lithium batteries, but there is not enough lithium or batteries to meet the demand.

States have let their grids and power lines decline in time, and they cannot handle the number of cars on the road, should people even be able to afford them. In California alone, there are 38 million cars. California has just under 600,000 electric cars on the road, and the governor told Californians not to charge them since the grid can’t handle them.

Other problems concern how batteries are made and where the materials come from. A vast amount of energy is required to mine the precious metals and materials required to make lithium batteries. Most of the mines are not in the US. China controls 80% of the resources. As you can imagine, the working conditions for minors of lithium are often horrific.

We are selling our energy out to China.

Batteries also perform badly in colder temperatures.

And what happens when the power goes out? All cars stop. Government can control everyone’s car if they choose.

Why Is This Happening?

This is happening because of the Clean Air Act. It mandates that states must abide by the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California’s stricter requirements. Auto manufacturers rely on California’s stringent standards in any case because they can’t afford to make different versions of cars to meet different state standards.

These reciprocal agreements occur in all areas – colleges, taxes; you name it. When you tie into a uniparty state, as swing states dwindle, you tie into their statist regulations.

THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

That leads us to the World Economic Forum (WEF), run by Klaus Schwab, who insists we have fewer cars on the road – a lot fewer. The elites want you to ride public transportation.

California is one with the WEF. Founder and Chief of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, bragged about placing political operatives in high levels of governments worldwide. Gov. Gavin Newsom is one of them. When you sign an agreement with California, you sign an agreement with their radical Democrat government and, indirectly, the WEF.

Moving to a cleaner energy system is needed, but not how it’s being done or in the length of time allowed.

Freedom does matter but not to California or the WEF. Think of what they can do to us under reciprocal agreements.

Freedom matters in Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQVth82sCk — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) August 31, 2022

