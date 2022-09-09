There’s a Reason WEF Wants You to Live in Metaverse & Eat Bugs

The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset

According to Wikipedia, The World Economic Forum has a plan for our post-COVID recovery. It is based on Klaus Schwab’s book, The Great Reset. The clip below explains The Great Reset like it has not been explained. There is a reason they want you to live in the Metaverse and eat bugs.

This clip tells you exactly what The Great Reset is, how to resist it, and which cryptocurrencies could benefit.

The World Economic Forum, or WEF, headed by Klaus Schwab, is a Swiss organization made up of the most powerful people in the world. Their goal is to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

All agendas are based on Klaus Schwab’s ideas, which capitalize on the Facebook Metaverse, Chinese Communists, and total control of the carbon creatures (that’s us peasants).

BACKGROUND

WEF sees the pandemic as an opportunity to reset the world. They want to replace capitalism’s shareholders with stakeholders. They call it stakeholder capitalism. Stakeholders make all the decisions. Stakeholders are all those in the WEF. Stakeholder Capitalism centralizes all power in them. They include politicians, banks, non-governmental organizations, and corporations.

There are three phases to The Great Reset. The first two are to restrain or fight the virus and recover where the world enters the new normal.

“The new normal” is a term coined by President Xi of China.

The third and final phase is The Great Reset which relies on five points:

Redefining the social contract

Decarbonizing the economy

Digitizing everything

Implementing Stakeholder Capitalism

Global Rollout of the Above – making sure they make their way into every country.

It will be achieved by all the thousands of global leaders they have now pushed into governments worldwide. They want it done by 2030 (before people realize what is happening.)

They are being implemented simultaneously.

The video goes into ESG, redefining terms inaccurately, and the UN. [The UN, the dictator’s club, is behind it. They even screen the people coming illegally into the United States.]

THERE IS A REASON THEY WANT YOU TO LIVE IN METAVERSE AND EAT BUGS

ESG is becoming more and more aligned with the UN’s sustainable development goals or SDGs. One of the goals deals with education. They don’t like the idea of one university being more prestigious than another. The plan is to replace them with training for life (and indoctrination). You’ll be in school forever and never get a degree.

The skills training implies there will be no more small businesses, just large corporations where everyone is a worker bee.

It sounds fantastical, but there’s a reason for it. The ultimate goal is to eliminate all economic inequalities and ensure they never increase.

Then there is the environmental aspect which sees people as carbon that has to be reduced. That’s why they want you to live in a digital world of the Metaverse and eat bugs.

Metaverse is a new form of intoxication, and bugs aren’t healthy.

Their goals end in the hypercentralization of the energy grid. If everything runs on electricity, it becomes easy to control everything!

The WEF likes solar and wind because not every country can produce the materials needed for these types of energy. This forces countries to trade globally, which is what the WEF wants to see. Unfortunately, China controls the precious metals and materials for solar and wind.

This is the tip of the iceberg. No conspiracy theories are required because they say it outright (see the links below). There is much more. Watch the clip, and welcome to the Metaverse of imaginary realities.

Watch the clip. How to resist begins at about 11:26.

Great Reset Virtual Event 👉 https://youtu.be/VHRkkeecg7c WEF Davos Crypto Summary 👉 https://youtu.be/I6lma4DXqok Cryptocurrency And ESG 👉 https://youtu.be/zVxiFEzCp2U Coinshares Crypto Mining 👉 https://youtu.be/UCwLIE62iWg BIS Future Of Finance 👉 https://youtu.be/To5ek8F7zIQ Cryptocurrency vs. CBDC 👉 https://youtu.be/Vb1Y760Sazc WEF Crypto Report 👉 https://youtu.be/JZRDwS6ACHc What Does Decentralized Mean 👉 https://youtu.be/9ybYhv_VFaE Enemies Of Cryptocurrency 👉 https://youtu.be/j97j3I2XVEg Cryptocurrency Governance 👉 https://youtu.be/MFEXFvCFywc

