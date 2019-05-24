Red Bill will boycott McDonald’s until they raise the minimum wage

Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, said at a union rally in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday that he and his presidential campaign team — all six of them — are going to boycott McDonald’s until the fast food chain pays a $15 minimum wage to its workers. Does he really think anyone will care?

“We’re not going to McDonald’s anymore until McDonald’s addresses these issues! No one from my campaign is going to McDonald’s anymore until McDonald’s respects working people,” he vowed.

Commie De Blasio is in Iowa with his teeny little six-member campaign team trying to drum up some support for his already-failed presidential bid.

Warren made the pledge at a planned labor strike with Des Moines and Cedar Rapids employees in front of a McDonald’s on Thursday.

More than 100 workers, clad in red shirts that read “Unions For All,” stood in front of the McDonald’s on Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, demanding increased wages and a chance to unionize. They chanted things like: “We work! We sweat! Want $15 on our checks” and “Hold the pickles, hold the fries. Make my wages super-sized.”

The New York City commie likes to put businesses out of business. He is currently in the business of banning furriers and putting 100 of them out of business in New York City. He mandated higher wages and has put so many regulations on New York City businesses, that many can’t survive. It’s very business unfriendly in New York City but it’s illegal alien friendly. As you might guess, he’s destroying the city.

DE BLASIO IS A DUMMY

De Blasio is dumb. He truly believes he’s going to affect the climate with meatless Mondays. It’s brainwashing in stupidity.

#MeatlessMondays are a small way to make a big difference in the health of our @NYCSchools students and the future of our planet. The best part? Our kids were the ones who made it happen. pic.twitter.com/LLTxL4Lonf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2019