Red Francis Wants to Shut Down Speech He Doesn’t Like

















Red Francis is using God’s name to call for speech censorship of those words he believes are “hate speech” and/or “conspiracy theories.”

He is using God’s name in vain to pressure Silicone Valley to do his far-left bidding.

During a World Meeting of Popular Movements, a Marxist social justice organization, the Red Pope pleaded for censorship.

“In the name of God, I ask the technology giants to stop exploiting human weakness, people’s vulnerability, for the sake of profits without caring about the spread of hate speech, grooming, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation,” he stated.

We know where the Red Pope stands on speech — the far, far-left — so when he talks about fake news, he means conservative, Trump supporters, and anything right-wing.

This is the man who said free speech has “limits,” and told journalists that his assistant could expect a punch if he cursed his mother. This was as the bodies of the Charlie Hebdo victims were taken to their graves.

If he doesn’t like what you’re saying, he thinks he can push you out or something.

He invoked God’s name nine times and some of his invocations concerned climate change, freebies, and the elimination of ‘post truth,’ which is media code for anything the right says, especially Trump supporters.

“In the name of God, I ask the media to stop the logic of post-truth, disinformation, defamation, slander and the unhealthy attraction to dirt and scandal, and to contribute to human fraternity and empathy with those who are most deeply damaged.”

Much of what he calls for here is to help the poor and to stop gossiping. That’s all good, but his communistic upbringing shines through. He might mean well. I won’t call him the devil, but he is way, way too political. The last time the church — my church — got political, we saw Joan of Arc burned at the stake. He is incapable of separating his politics from reality. Capitalism, which he does not like, is the system that has given the most to the most people in the world. He is supportive of the Build Back Better, Great Reset.

He has a collectivist mentality, and doesn’t seem to recognize the difference between the free market and crony capitalism/socialism.

I am Catholic, born and raised, not looking for another religion just yet. Much of what he says has zero to do with faith and morals. He only speaks for God on faith and morals. What he is doing is near-blasphemous. Bring back Bennie!

An atheist friend of mine said upon his selection that she didn’t like him. She said he could take down the church. I wonder if she’s right.

