Ohio School Boards Association Cancels the NSBA After They Erased Parents

















The Ohio School Boards (OSBA) has withdrawn its membership from the National School Boards Association, pending changes to leadership and direction.

It is a “direct result of the letter sent” by the NSBA “on behalf of state associations and board members across the nation.” The letter from the OSBA was signed by the president and the executive officer.

The authors of the letter wrote, “This assertion could not be further from the truth. OSBA was not notified of the letter, nor were we asked for our thoughts on the matter. If we had been consulted, we would have strongly disagreed with NSBA’s decision to request federal intervention [the DoJ and FBI] as well as your claims of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

The Ohio School Board further stated that they strongly believe in the “value of parental and community discussion at school board meetings, and we reject the labeling of parents as domestic terrorists.”

The NSBA, and Virginia’s potential governor Terry McAuliffe, do not believe parents have a right to complain vociferously at board meetings. They tried to sic the FBI on them. In fact, despite demands from Republicans, Merrick Garland has not withdrawn his threatening letter calling for an FBI task force to monitor parents as potential domestic terrorists.

The NSBA did apologize. We have no doubt they were sorry they were caught. The President, Ms. Garcia, got a cushy, highfaluting job with federal government immediately after she wrote the letter and appeared on CNN to complain about parents as domestic terrorists.

No school board should continue membership until they find parent-friendly leadership and welcome parent input. The schools aren’t for the administrators, they are for children, and no involved parent should ever be left out of school decisions. Parents are their child’s first and most important teacher.

The government is trying to erase parents from the equation. That’s political. Children should NEVER be politicized. Stand up for your rights and for your rights, parents!

Let’s Go, Brandon! You’re not erasing us!!!

