Virginia Faces a Maoist Cultural Revolution Under McAuliffe

















The next potential governor, Terry McAuliffe, who failed the first time as governor, wants to make the Marxist Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum a permanent part of every class, even in elementary school. The leftists in Virginia are all in on this. In Loudoun County, they will require parents to sign a non-disclosure agreement to LOOK AT WHAT THEY ARE TEACHING THEIR CHILDREN!

CRT is both anti-American and racist, as we’ve proven throughout these pages with information from Christopher Rufo and others.

McAuliffe recently said parents should not have a say in what their children are taught. That goes against every principle we have as Americans.

The Clinton apparatchik is promoting Marxism — diversity and inclusion — which is a big part of CRT — in the elementary schools. That’s indoctrination, not instruction. Parents should be teaching the kinds of things this Marxist wants schools to teach.

YIKES: @TerryMcAuliffe says that promoting “diversity [and] inclusion” in elementary schools is “just as important your math class [and] your English class.” He wants to institutionalize the principles of critical race theory—and drive a permanent wedge between parent and child. pic.twitter.com/T4OTNzxCEw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 25, 2021

CRT is Marxist garbage.

Virginia’s “diversity and inclusion” programming is *explicitly* derived from critical race theory. Some examples: pic.twitter.com/yqgSI90OaZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 25, 2021

PARENTS CAN’T EVEN VIEW THE CURRICULUM WITHOUT AN NDA

This is getting insane and people need to take back their schools. Loudoun County Public School officials (LCPS), where even a child’s brutal rape doesn’t matter, demand parents sign a non-disclosure-type agreement to look at even part of the curriculum. And then, only select, eligible parents can see it. After that, they can’t share when they learned with anyone. The Daily Caller picked this up.

The curriculum they are forcing through is critical race theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project, which they cleverly call by another name.

One Virginia parent who escaped China’s cultural revolution said the US is looking like it’s going through the same thing with CRT.

The district is pushing an anti-American equity agenda that is both racist and hateful.

The district uses the Second Step Program which is from an non-profit leftist group called Committee for Children. They want ‘eligible parents’ to sign the document.

Curriculum presentations can only be given in person and parents cannot broadcast, download, photograph, or record “in any manner whatsoever.”

“I understand that the Authorized Presentation of Second Step Materials I am about to view is not a public event, and that copying, broadcast or recording of any kind is not permitted,” the form reads. “I agree to comply with the terms of the above Special License.”

What they do share on their website in the way of curriculum focuses on feelings, social, emotional, spiritual development, period. Learning the subjects takes a back seat. Forget merit as part of this curriculum. The copyright policy or non-disclosure agreement can be examined here.

