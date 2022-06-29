Rhodes Scholars Ain’t What They Used to Be

Pete Buttigieg, a former Rhodes scholar, has a solution for the horrific train derailments, some of which are caused by incompetent conductors.

“The fewer points we have in the country where it’s even physically possible for a train and a car to collide, the safer this country will be.”

Sure, and if we take cars and trucks, especially dump trucks, off the road, it will be very safe. Why not make all roads dead ends? If they all go nowhere, think of how safe it would be then.

Pete wants fewer roads and he, of course, wants them to be non-racist roads.

Watch:

Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the deadly Amtrak derailment: “The fewer points we have in the country where it’s even physically possible for a train and a car to collide, the safer this country will be.” Join us tonight for more from the exclusive interview with @LesterHoltNBC. pic.twitter.com/hei2eZif4K — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) June 28, 2022

