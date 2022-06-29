Rhodes Scholars Ain’t What They Used to Be

Pete Buttigieg, a former Rhodes scholar, has a solution for the horrific train derailments, some of which are caused by incompetent conductors.
“The fewer points we have in the country where it’s even physically possible for a train and a car to collide, the safer this country will be.”
Sure, and if we take cars and trucks, especially dump trucks, off the road, it will be very safe. Why not make all roads dead ends? If they all go nowhere, think of how safe it would be then.
Pete wants fewer roads and he, of course, wants them to be non-racist roads.
Watch:
Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the deadly Amtrak derailment:
The Rhodes program comes from corrupt globalist Cecil Rhodes, it’s intention is to recruit people to further the cause of a one world government. Mayor Pete also is WEF trained. He was selected because of his prominent Notre Dame professor communist father. He like Trudeau and Ardern are identified as the young to become world leaders of a corrupt global human zoo. These people have no regard for you, and they talk in riddles.