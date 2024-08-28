When Jerry Nadler Opposed Voting Machines

Jerry Nadler (D-NY) complained in 2004 that voting machines could be hacked and jeopardize our elections. He even sponsored legislation to ensure every voting machine has a paper trail.

This was before Democrats decided to use the technology to help them take total control over the American people.

He raised the following points:

If someone deliberately hacked these machines, they could steal millions of votes, and no one would know.

There is no paper trail.

We’ve documented a machine in this county that recorded 11,000 extra votes for Bush… These machines are hackable.

If we used paper ballots, we wouldn’t have to worry about this.