When Jerry Nadler Opposed Voting Machines

M DOWLING
Jerry Nadler (D-NY) complained in 2004 that voting machines could be hacked and jeopardize our elections. He even sponsored legislation to ensure every voting machine has a paper trail.

This was before Democrats decided to use the technology to help them take total control over the American people.

He raised the following points:
  • If someone deliberately hacked these machines, they could steal millions of votes, and no one would know.
  • There is no paper trail.
  • We’ve documented a machine in this county that recorded 11,000 extra votes for Bush… These machines are hackable.

If we used paper ballots, we wouldn’t have to worry about this.


