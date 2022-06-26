Bill Barr Explains the Remedy for a Two-Tier Justice System

If Americans believe the U.S. Department of Justice is creating a two-tier justice system in the United States, “the proper remedy is to vote people out of office, including the president,” said former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

People looked to Bill Barr as the remedy.

He made the comments to The Federalist in Chicago, Ill. After giving a speech about public school indoctrination of children against their families’ religious beliefs.

Asked what he did as U.S. attorney general to remedy the politicized use of the U.S. Department of Justice, Barr responded he had pressure from both the left and right to weaponize that department for political ends, and “the response to that isn’t tit-for-tat, the way out of this is to ensure one standard is used for everybody.” Barr said Donald Trump supporters expressed unhappiness that he didn’t move faster to bring Democrats to trial such as in the Russia collusion hoax, but “I wasn’t willing to do that without substantial proof that the law had been breached.”

During his speech, Barr noted he rarely read or watched corporate media while serving as U.S. attorney general because allowing himself to be influenced by their pressure “would prevent me from making the decisions that I felt to be right.”

“That’s what I tried to do — use one standard equally for both sides,” Barr said.

It’s how the system works:

When reminded that means at least another two years of watching the U.S. Justice Department under Biden use its powers to prosecute Americans based on their political beliefs instead of the law, Barr nodded and replied, “That’s how the system works.”

Another check on the unequal administration of justice is the courts, Barr said, whose responsibility is to reject cases that are brought on political rather than legal grounds.

Okay. But we have some questions. He did refuse to investigate voter fraud, never interviewing a single witness. Some people coming forward admittedly hurt the case with unsubstantiated complaints, but not all. He suppressed probes. Why did he tell one of his US Attorneys not to investigate? He knew that mail-in balloting had tremendous potential for fraud – he admitted it.

Why does he continually bash Donald Trump and why did he help Joe Biden? Barr helped write Biden’s executive orders before Donald Trump even left, according to Peter Navarro. He more than helped the J6 committee and used them as a sounding board to vilify Donald Trump.

He kept the secret of Hunter Biden’s laptop and only recently said Biden lied about it.

His comments give us some good insights into the man and his reasoning. Tell us what you think.

