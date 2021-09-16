Reid calls half the country “weirdos” who are deliberately spreading COV

















Hatemongering host Joy Reid kicked off her show last night poisoning the airwaves with lies about conservatives and Republicans. According to her, they’re all “weirdos” who want to spread COV everywhere.

Most conservatives and Republicans are vaxxed.

She never mentions that African-Americans have lagged behind in vaccination because of a mistrust borne of past history (Tuskegee for example). Reid doesn’t mention that the illegal aliens coming in are not vaxxed, don’t wear masks, and won’t social distance.

The woman is a complete fraud.

Watch the poison and hate drip from her lips:

Joy Reid is such a poisonous human being it’s safe to say she doesn’t care about the lives of conservatives and Republicans. Here she is saying tens of millions of Americans ALL “love Covid so dadgum” much and are “weirdos” who want “Covid running wild.” Words matter, Joy! pic.twitter.com/9kZvahrARw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2021

She’s disgusting:

Why does @msnbc and @nbc allow @JoyAnnReid to push homophobia? We all know she already got away with blogging terribly homophobic content. Now she’s getting to do it on TV? https://t.co/8KRDwI9ATF — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 16, 2021

Joyless Reid vs. Nicki Minaj

Joy Reid started a fight with rapper Nicki Minaj because she tweeted about why people should make an independent decision about getting the vaccine.

Tucker Carlson defended Minaj over her comments encouraging people to do their own research and not get bullied. The rapper said that her cousin’s friend’s testicles swelled up after he received the coronavirus vaccine, which resulted in his girlfriend calling off the wedding.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” the tweet read. “So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Minaj is being torched on Twitter and the platform suspended her temporarily (which they denied) because she is sticking to her guns and thanked Carlson. Carlson said, “who would think Nicki Minaj would turn out to be one of the bravest people in the United States.”

TUCKER: “Who could have guessed that rapper Nicki Minaj would turn out to be one of the bravest people in the United States.” pic.twitter.com/YNYMNlFRJ5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2021

The left cancel culture is infuriated because Minaj thanked Carlson. Ms. Minaj explained that because she’s in a different political party, it doesn’t mean she can’t agree with someone on the opposite side at times. The Twitter rats are out demonizing her in favor of the very awful homophobe Reid.

I love her unique way with words here:

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Minaj has said she can’t see herself going back to Twitter, but she hasn’t left and still has her 22.7 million followers.

She tweeted this yesterday but people really think — thanks to lying media — that Tucker is a white supremacist:

The black woman lied on me & made ppl attack me. But I can’t quote this man who did the opposite. Okay. FUCK HIM. YASSSSSSSWOOHOOOOOOOOOO happy now? Brain dead https://t.co/kgZuuR19Y9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Related















