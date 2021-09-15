Remarkable! Biden STANDS BY ‘patriotic’ Milley

















In a stunning announcement, Jen Psaki said Joe Biden will stand by General Milley, a potential traitor.

“The president believes he’s patriotic, his fidelity to our Constitution is unquestionable, and he has complete confidence in him,” Psaki said during a briefing in Washington.

It seems obvious the exact opposite could be true. We need to find out who is running the White House.

She defended Milley by saying Donald Trump fomented an insurrection. She said it with no evidence whatsoever. The DoJ already announced that they found no evidence Donald Trump was behind the riot.

She also said Biden trusts him.

.@PressSec defended Milley going outside the chain of command by stating that @JoeBiden trusts him. Which is another way of saying that going outside the chain of command is what the White House staff does all the time, because Biden’s not in charge. It’s the way they operate. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 15, 2021

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who led the Pentagon from the period after the 2020 election through Inauguration Day, said that he “did not and would not ever authorize” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to have “secret” calls with his Chinese counterpart. He described the allegations as a “disgraceful and unprecedented act of insubordination,” and calling on him to resign “immediately.”

In a statement to Fox News, Miller said that the United States Armed Forces, from its inception, has “operated under the inviolable principle of civilian control of the military.”

“The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the highest-ranking military officer whose sole role is providing military-specific advice to the president, and by law is prohibited from exercising executive authority to command forces,” Miller said. “The chain of command runs from the President to the Secretary of Defense, not through the Chairman.”

