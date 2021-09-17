Shooting, robbery in upscale restaurant in ritzy area of NYC (videos)

















A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg after two gun-toting men held up diners eating outside the upscale restaurant Phillip Chow’s on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. He struggled with the thief and the gun went off.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on East 60th Street. This is a very exclusive area of Manhattan.

The mask-wearing suspects emerged from a dark-colored SUV and descended on two men who were dining at different tables.

One suspect stole a 31-year-old man’s $12,000 Rolex Stainless Steel Submariner.

The other suspect approached a 28-year-old man on a date at a separate table to rob him.

That victim resisted and struggled with the suspect, grabbing his gun, which suddenly went off. The victim, later identified as Melchior Cooke, was shot in the leg, and the startled suspect dropped the weapon and fled.

Cooke, 31, a plumber with a 4-year-old son, staggered onto the sidewalk and placed the gun in the restaurant.

Cooke is hospitalized and will be fine. His mother said he isn’t the type of kid who would let someone do that to him. She has nine other kids just like him.

Police believe none of the patrons have a connection to the suspects.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you feel your safety in NYC has decreased, you are not wrong. NYC is under siege with crime over the last 28 days & it shows a disturbing trend: OVERALL CRIME: +3%

MURDER: +65%

ROBBERY:+16%

GRAND LARCENY:+4%

GRAND LARCENY AUTO:+8%

PATROL:+3%

HOUSING:+15%

SHOOTING VICTIMS:+10% pic.twitter.com/8oMFyq5hFu — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) November 2, 2019

