Remarkable! Kirby admits US will rely on terrorists to let troops leave safely

















Pentagon press secretary and spokesperson John Kirby made a remarkable statement today when asked how they draw down the troops safely. Every soldier will be removed.

Kirby responded by admitting that the Taliban WILL HAVE TO LET THE US TROOPS LEAVE SAFELY!

The US is relying on terrorists to let our soldiers leave safely. So who are the last soldiers out?

Watch:

Incredible moment as @CBSDavidMartin gets the Pentagon to admit the Taliban will need to let U.S. troops leave safely: “How does that happen without the active cooperation of the Taliban to keep the crowds away as U.S. Troops first thin out their perimeter and then pull back?” pic.twitter.com/eWo1lL5nAL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 24, 2021

Kirby still won’t tell us how many Americans the US has evacuated. He said he’ll just leave it “at several thousand.”

REPORTER: “Can this administration tell the American people how many Americans it has evacuated from Afghanistan? Why can’t you just say the number?”

KIRBY: “We’re just going to leave it at several thousand right now.”

Mike Huckabee writes on Twitter: Biden, Kirby, Psaki–all lying. They say they don’t know how many Americans are in Afghanistan but claim to be calling, emailing and texting them. If you have their names and contact info, can’t you count them?

🚨🚨: CNN’s @barbarastarrcnn asks, “Why can’t you just say the number” of Americans evacuated from #Afghanistan? Kirby: “I would tell you that the number literally changes almost by the hour.” Starr: “So does everything else.” pic.twitter.com/I5L0yFNgvW — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 24, 2021

About the date of departure, Kirby won’t give any “specific TikTok.” Roughly speaking, they need several days.

.@JenGriffinFNC: “Has the U.S. started preparations to leave in order to leave by August 31st? When does the U.S. military have to begin making those preps? When does that decision have to be made? John Kirby: “So, I’m not going to get into a specific tiktok here.” pic.twitter.com/t5TCKTqCu2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 24, 2021

