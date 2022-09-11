Remarkable Poll About Black Voters

If this is true, Democrats are in trouble. Without an overwhelming minority vote, Democrats can’t win. According to a recent Rasmussen poll, Democrats only have a 24% lead in the generic ballot among black voters. It’s remarkable.
Democrats only have a 24% lead in the Generic Ballot among black voters.https://t.co/jtXMH6301m
Sponsored by @MirandaDevine and LAPTOP FROM HELLhttps://t.co/UcRJpOew7E pic.twitter.com/CQLWPSMJaz
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 9, 2022
Only 49% of Democrats oppose impeaching Joe Biden, and 32% support impeachment. If accurate, that’s remarkable.
Should Biden be impeached?
DEMOCRAT VOTERS:
Strongly support – 20%
Somewhat support – 12%
Somewhat oppose – 14%
Strongly oppose – 49%https://t.co/Wz9VGvZFi0#ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/6WWGdZRKo9
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 8, 2022
A 53% majority of voters support impeaching Joe Biden. That, too, is remarkable.
Impeach Joe Biden?
Donald Trump was impeached, twice.
50% of all voters supported Biden’s impeachment back in January. Now that’s 53%
But only 45% (now 47%) of all voters think Republicans will actually do it if they retake the House this November. Voters know ‘The DC GOP.’ pic.twitter.com/ldTxBp7u9j
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 8, 2022
Republican candidates should make certain they address these issues aggressively. We must win in November, or this country will be lost to a political party that has chosen tyranny.
ICYMI: Top Voter Midterm Issues vs Top Media Issues
Marked for – Election Integrity & Election Cheating
While somebody is hard at work trying to get us kicked out of a far-left polling database recall how high both of these 2 issues repeatedly rank.
They are big voter issues. https://t.co/Zeo6SF0Ddp pic.twitter.com/yEVWyE1mGD
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 10, 2022