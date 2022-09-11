Remarkable Poll About Black Voters

M Dowling
If this is true, Democrats are in trouble. Without an overwhelming minority vote, Democrats can’t win. According to a recent Rasmussen poll, Democrats only have a 24% lead in the generic ballot among black voters. It’s remarkable.

Only 49% of Democrats oppose impeaching Joe Biden, and 32% support impeachment. If accurate, that’s remarkable.

A 53% majority of voters support impeaching Joe Biden. That, too, is remarkable.

Republican candidates should make certain they address these issues aggressively. We must win in November, or this country will be lost to a political party that has chosen tyranny.


