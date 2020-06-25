Riots continue by the far-left Democrats as media covers it up

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The violence coming from the left is Democrat-sanctioned. BLM, Antifa, and other communist movements creating chaos and violence in our cities are telling people they are Marxists and Anarchists. Still, Democrats want to win with them in November. The left still covers it up for people who rely on them for the news.

MSNBC claims progressives simply want candidates who are more progressive and not part of the establishment. While Fox News states this is a socialist [communist] movement within the Democrat Party.

Watch the difference in reporting:

THE CHAZ/CHOPEANS URGE EVERYONE TO VOTE FOR INSLEE, DURKAN, AND BIDEN

Citizen reporter Andy Ngo wrote on Twitter, “This CHAZ/CHOP statement reads like it was written by someone in the Seattle mayor’s office. Why is it urging “comrades” to support Joe Biden and Gov. Inslee? The people at CHAZ are trying to overthrow or subvert the U.S. government. They hate Democrats.”

The answer is clear. They plan to use them to make the Democrat Party into the Communist Party. Democrats have embraced them and their struggle to destroy America.

The riots continue throughout the nation. They have not gone away. Many might not know because the media isn’t saying much and when they do, they report inaccurately.

TAKE THE PAST TWO NIGHTS IN RICHMOND FOR EXAMPLE

The leftists in Virginia are damaging everything they can and blaming the police and Republicans if they break them up with rubber bullets and pepper spray. However, Virginia is an all-Democrat state now. Republicans have no power and these people are the Democrat Brown Shirts.

DEMS DON’T WANT THEM AT CITY HALL

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Richmond would implement an 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew in the city starting tonight, after two nights of riots. Gov. Northam approved the curfew and has also placed Virginia’s National Guard on alert.

The communist rioters are trying to blame the police for breaking up their ‘peaceful protest.’ It’s so out of control, the media can’t even cover it up, so they ignore it.

The communists occupied city hall in Richmond and police were ordered to break it up. They used pepper spray, flashbangs, and rubber bullets.

So, now the communists and their supportive media, are claiming the police were rioting and they were peaceful. It’s a typical communist tactic.

MEDIA DECEIT

HERE THEY ARE IN DEMOCRAT PORTLAND

If you like this, vote Democrat.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply