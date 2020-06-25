Riots continue by the far-left Democrats as media covers it up

The violence coming from the left is Democrat-sanctioned. BLM, Antifa, and other communist movements creating chaos and violence in our cities are telling people they are Marxists and Anarchists. Still, Democrats want to win with them in November. The left still covers it up for people who rely on them for the news.

MSNBC claims progressives simply want candidates who are more progressive and not part of the establishment. While Fox News states this is a socialist [communist] movement within the Democrat Party.

Watch the difference in reporting:

I know you know this, I know this. But seriously guys, MSNBC is an actual dumpster fire of a news station. https://t.co/yCn3z4Wln5 — Isiah 🌹 (@forevertawl) June 24, 2020

THE CHAZ/CHOPEANS URGE EVERYONE TO VOTE FOR INSLEE, DURKAN, AND BIDEN

Citizen reporter Andy Ngo wrote on Twitter, “This CHAZ/CHOP statement reads like it was written by someone in the Seattle mayor’s office. Why is it urging “comrades” to support Joe Biden and Gov. Inslee? The people at CHAZ are trying to overthrow or subvert the U.S. government. They hate Democrats.”

The answer is clear. They plan to use them to make the Democrat Party into the Communist Party. Democrats have embraced them and their struggle to destroy America.

The riots continue throughout the nation. They have not gone away. Many might not know because the media isn’t saying much and when they do, they report inaccurately.

TAKE THE PAST TWO NIGHTS IN RICHMOND FOR EXAMPLE

The leftists in Virginia are damaging everything they can and blaming the police and Republicans if they break them up with rubber bullets and pepper spray. However, Virginia is an all-Democrat state now. Republicans have no power and these people are the Democrat Brown Shirts.

RICHMOND VA. I passed this “museum as a child… the daughters of the confederacy Museum. @cnn– riots are happening in VA too: pic.twitter.com/4kC8cszQZS — Sean MacLaughlin (@theatremutt) May 31, 2020

DEMS DON’T WANT THEM AT CITY HALL

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Richmond would implement an 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew in the city starting tonight, after two nights of riots. Gov. Northam approved the curfew and has also placed Virginia’s National Guard on alert.

The communist rioters are trying to blame the police for breaking up their ‘peaceful protest.’ It’s so out of control, the media can’t even cover it up, so they ignore it.

The communists occupied city hall in Richmond and police were ordered to break it up. They used pepper spray, flashbangs, and rubber bullets.

So, now the communists and their supportive media, are claiming the police were rioting and they were peaceful. It’s a typical communist tactic.

Why are there so many here pic.twitter.com/rlXfyR6Q8h — Eduardo Acevedo (@edace2936) June 23, 2020

Before the police got here the organizers set up a projector screen to watch a movie but those plans were interrupted by the sudden police presence. Someone just screamed, “who brings flash bombs to a fucking sleepover?” pic.twitter.com/LtybTNpx8k — Eduardo Acevedo (@edace2936) June 23, 2020

Police delayed tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd in front of city hall. The group was pushed back to the intersection of 8th and Marshall. pic.twitter.com/Cut4SoujEm — Eduardo Acevedo (@edace2936) June 23, 2020

MEDIA DECEIT

HERE THEY ARE IN DEMOCRAT PORTLAND

If you like this, vote Democrat.

Rioters went around starting fires again in downtown Portland tonight. pic.twitter.com/d6n6QERbdB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2020