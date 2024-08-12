Walz Knowingly Signed a Massive Bill Violating the Law

Gov. Tim Walz signed a massive omnibus bill at the end of the last Minnesota legislative session that violated the state constitution’s Single Subject law.

Republican state senator Mark Johnson said, “A bill that covers taxes, housing, health care, commerce, higher education, and many other items, is not a single-subject bill, no matter how you interpret the Constitution.”

Republicans warned Walz he violated the constitution and it would be contested in court. A complaint was filed.

United Health Group, the Minnesota-based health insurance titan, filed the complaint Friday, Aug. 2 in state district court. They said the Omnibus violates the “Single Subject Clause” of the Minnesota Constitution.

The 1400-page Jumbo Omnibus bill would prevent United Health from enforcing a provision it says would end its Medicaid contracts with the state. The bill prevents HHS from entering into contracts with for-profit third parties.

Walz wants one massive big government, and is looking to have government to control our health care. Don’t forget that Harris promised to eliminate all private health insurance.

According to Mark Johnson, “Democrats had full control of government and plenty of time to manage a session, but their own internal battles and refusal to compromise made a mockery of the bill-making process. While Democrats promote their accomplishments, it’s a good reminder that to the courts, the end result does not always justify the means.”

