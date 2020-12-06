Remember When “Climate Czar” Kerry Tried Avoiding Paying Taxes on his Yacht?

Given John Kerry’s rise from his political crypt and planned return to the D.C. Elitist Swamp (as “Climate Czar” of all things), we thought it would be a good time to remind folks of a juicy bit of hypocrisy he’d likely want to remain buried.

The story came out of New England in 2010.

Mass. Senator John Kerry was then docking his family’s new $7 million yacht in neighboring Rhode Island, allowing him to avoid paying roughly $500,000 in taxes to his cash-strapped home state.

If the Isabel had been kept at the 2008 Democratic presidential nominee’s summer vacation home on Nantucket or in Boston Harbor near his city residence, he would have been liable for $437,500 in one-time sales tax. He would also have had to pay $70,000 in annual excise taxes.

Rhode Island repealed those taxes in 1993.

Back then, a Kerry spokesman said the boat was being kept at Newport Shipyard not to evade taxes but “for long-term maintenance, upkeep, and charter purposes.” Sure. A Department of Revenue spokesman said Kerry would be liable for Massachusetts taxes if he berthed the boat in the Bay State within six months of its purchase.

While the boat was designed in RI, it was built in New Zealand. It was quite a spectacular vessel. The 76-foot sloop had two cabins, a pilothouse fitted with a wet bar and cold wine storage.

The Massachusetts GOP commented on Kerry’s dissembling by saying, “While we can fault the senator for his hypocrisy on taxes or having his boat built halfway around the world instead of here in the USA, John Kerry proves an important point that taxes in Massachusetts are too high. If they are too high for someone as rich as Senator Kerry, they are absolutely too high for working-class taxpayers who are being squeezed at every turn.”

So the owner of an ostentatious $7 million “family” yacht, built outside the United States, and to avoid $507,500 in taxes, was berthed outside his home state, is somehow fit to be our “Climate Czar”?

Guess that kind of history on his elitist resume’, now more than ever, makes Kerry a perfect fit for today’s “do as I say, not as I do” Democrats. Who better to manage the lives of his lessers while making sure they pay their “fair share” than the haughty John Kerry?