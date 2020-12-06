Suspicious link found between NV election system & Pakistani intelligence

True the Vote, a U.S. voter rights group, informed the Department of Justice on Dec. 3 of a link between the Nevada election emails system and a Pakistani company with alleged ties to military and intelligence.

The organization requested and received a voter file in an email from the State Department, but the message was copied to waqas@kavtech.net, which is the email for Waqas Butt, CEO of Pakistani-based Kavtech Solutions Ltd.

In a letter (pdf) to Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers, Catherine Engelbrecht, the president of True the Vote, wrote that she was shocked to discover the Pakistani address in the carbon copy field of the email.

“The fact that this company was cc’d on an email containing access to the Nevada voter registration database appears to be evidence of a breach within the Nevada Secretary of State’s email system,” Engelbrecht wrote.

“Obviously, the problems that such a breach may evidence include access to at least the voter registration information of Nevada residents. At worst it could reveal a breach that gives foreign power access to not only the State of Nevada’s systems but also to the email systems of anyone whom the State communicates with via email.”

We didn’t find any connection on Kavtech’s website, but maybe we wouldn’t since it’s military and intelligence — allegedly.