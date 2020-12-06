Socialist Seattle Council member faces recall for abusing office — alleged

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant is an openly radical Democrat Socialist who is partly responsible for the sad state the city finds itself in today. Her views are to the left of the Communist Party USA.
During the unrest over the summer, Sawant let a mob of protesters into city hall after hours and participated in a march to the mayor’s home. Now she is facing a recall effort, Fox News reports.
She gave out the mayor’s address and the lunatics put graffiti all over her house. The groups she supports — Antifa, BLM — are violent communist anarchists.
Sawant continually violates her oath. She is probably tied to most of the violence in Seattle. She is very interested in overthrowing capitalism, and she spends her time working on that by any means necessary. The woman is an insurgent.
She also played a key role in the demonization of police in Seattle.
Sawant is getting huge donations to protect herself during this bitter political fight.
Just read at the aggregator that the comrades of the glorious people’s republic of Seattle will have exemptions for crimes due to homelessness, mental illness, poverty, substance addiction.
Peak stupidity has been reached and there is no coming back from that.
Lincoln was right about we will never be conquered from external forces but would destroy ourselves from within.
The stale Satanic Marx playbook of oppressors vs. the oppressed will bring hell to breakfast every day for Seattle.
Meanwhile dark lord comrade kommissar Billy Gates will enjoy the changing scenery on his remote island away from the consequences of utopia building.
Boeing will relocate to the east where the Great Leap Forward hasn’t metastasized…yet.
Gates will be charged for treason.
Operation Warp Speed needs to be well understood and Trump should call this scamdemic out, declare martial law(like Phillipines have done) and activate the Insurrection Act.
Situation Update – Operation Warp Speed is a CCP-engineered conspiracy to cause mass vaccine casualties across the United States military
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/12/06/situation-update-operation-warp-speed-is-a-ccp-engineered-conspiracy-to-cause-mass-vaccine-casualties-across-the-united-states-military/