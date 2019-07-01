Remember When Don Lemon Said Kamala’s Not an American Black

CNN claims attacks on Kamala Harris over her race have a kind of birtherism ring. They were particularly hard on Donald Trump Jr. for an innocent question he asked about it online.

The Story

Trump Jr. on Thursday shared a tweet sent by one user with the assertion, “Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican.”

“Is this true? Wow,” Trump Jr. asked along with the shared tweet. He later deleted his tweet.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. told The New York Times that there had been a misunderstanding.

“Don’s tweet was simply him asking if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it’s not something he had ever heard before,” Andy Surabian, the spokesman told The Times, adding, “and once he saw that folks were misconstruing the intent of his tweet, he quickly deleted it.”

The fact is she does not have the American black experience. Her family is Indian and Jamaican and her Jamaican ancestors were slave owners.

It’s not that she isn’t black enough. It is that she plays the victim and falsely suggests her ancestors suffered the history of enslavement other American blacks suffered.

All the haters came out to make an issue of it to hurt Don Jr.

Julian Castro jumped on it.

Julián Castro calls Donald Trump Jr. a “coward” over “birther conspiracy” attack on Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/CP5hQI1y39 — POLITICO (@politico) July 1, 2019

So did Takei.

The rotten apple doesn’t fall far from the very rotten tree. https://t.co/gh80BLcSBj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 1, 2019

The very nasty Joe Biden had his say.

The same forces of hatred rooted in ‘birtherism’ that questioned @BarackObama‘s American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris. It’s disgusting and we have to call it out when we see it. Racism has no place in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2019

The far-left Black Caucus went off.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr’s tweet was an outrageous racist attacks on @SenKamalaHarris that will not be tolerated. This recklessness must stop now. Clearly the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. https://t.co/FrK1y959A1 — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) June 30, 2019

What would any attack be without the creepy porn lawyer jumping on it?

Biff (@DonaldJTrumpJr) – Let me propose this: You won’t ask whether @KamalaHarris is “black enough” and we we won’t ask whether you are “ignorant and racist enough.” Like father like son. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 29, 2019

It Started With CNN

The truth is the left is being dishonest. The troublemakers at CNN started the conversation. Asking the question, given her fake victimhood, isn’t racist. The question isn’t whether she is black enough. It’s whether her victimhood is legitimate. She isn’t descended from slaves. Her family owned slaves according to her father.

She is running on reparations which is really absurd.

CNN STARTED IT

Chris Matthews also asked the question.

“Is [@KamalaHarris] seen as African American? Is she seen as African American?”

–Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) 1/22/19 But @DonaldJTrumpJr is “RACIST” for retweeting this post by a black man who wondered the same thing as did Matthews?!? Is Matthews…”RACIST”? pic.twitter.com/aTHCE00wrA — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 1, 2019

The same thing happened with the birtherism nonsense. It started with Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff.