WHO might be helping Biden ‘cure’ COV victims

The CCP-tied WHO, World Health Organization, that Anthony Fauci admires so, changed the criteria to determine who has Coronavirus. They did it on Inauguration Day. It was somewhat in-your-face.
The increased testing, demanded by screeching Democrats, had caused the numbers of alleged virus victims to grow enormously under President Trump. No one talked about the many, many false positives. The WHO changed that on Inauguration Day by now requiring patients who come out positive to take a second test.
On Inauguration Day, the W.H.O. issued the new directives for the commonly used PCR testing in the form of a “medical product alert,” indicating that a patient who comes out positive may need to take a second test and present symptoms to be considered infected.
The next day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. government, revealed that his new boss, Biden, had signed a letter to rejoin the organization.
We will see if that greatly reduces the numbers of positive cases and by how much:
Erratum: Released 20/21 Jan 2021 (not 2020)
The WHO is an irredeemably corrupt organization:
A woman I work with contracted Covid, along with her husband (he worked elsewhere) identical symptoms – she tested ‘Positive’, he tested ‘Negative’. They both stayed home the usual 2 weeks till it ran it’s course.They were told to take Tylenol. At one point she took 3 Aleve for the muscle/joint pain in her hips, and that knocked out the pain and it never came back. They are both fine now.
Since Big Pharma now has their vaccines in the pipeline the industry can return to pre-Covid case definitions. Maybe the CDC will bring back their deleted pages on “cases”.
