Remember when Kamala Harris prosecuted pro-life David Daleiden over baby parts

In a California courtroom in September 2019, the CEO of StemExpress admitted to selling intact aborted babies to medical researchers. This illegal practice was uncovered by two undercover reporters for The Center for American Progress, David Daleiden, and Sandra Merritt. The videos were released beginning in 2015.

Planned Parenthood and organizations like StemExpress wre trafficking in human parts, aborted baby parts.

Instead of going after the organizations allegedly committing the crimes, the state of California, led by then-attorney general Kamala Harris, went after the undercover reporters who exposed the illegal activity.

Daleiden told Fox News in 2019 that then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris launched the criminal investigation against him in 2016 at the behest of Planned Parenthood.

He said Harris sent law enforcement officers to his home to “seize dozens of hours of unreleased, undercover footage.”

Harris pleased her donors with this move.