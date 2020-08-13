WI government department instructs employees to wear masks during video meets even if alone

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is instructing employees to wear protective face masks during video conferences EVEN IF THEY ARE AT HOME ALONE and not at risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

The department’s rule is not recommended by any major public health organization and said the reason employees should wear masks is to remind the public that “masking is an important part” during the reopening process.

They are treating their employees like children. It’s way too much control.

THE STRONG RECOMMENDATION

They stated: “Also, wear your mask, even if you are home, to participate in a virtual meeting that involves being seen — such as on Zoom or another video-conferencing platform — by non-DNR staff. Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others,” DNR Secretary Preston Cole told employees in a July 31 email, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“By wearing a mask while video conferencing with the general public, we visually remind folks that masking is an important part of navigating the business of natural resources during this tumultuous time,” DNR spokesman Megan Sheridan said.

“We ask staff to wear masks when on externally facing calls is that, taken out of context, a screenshot of a staff person or high ranking department official, if not properly attributed, could be misinterpreted to suggest that state employees are not properly following the Governor’s directive,” she told McClatchy.

