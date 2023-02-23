NY Times: Masks Don’t Work – It Doesn’t Matter What Kind

The NY Times finally admitted that masks don’t work, and it doesn’t matter what kind of mask you wear. It won’t work. This is the conclusion reached by the definitive Cochrane study. It took the Times a month to say something about it, but they eventually had to do it. We had this information from other studies, but this one sealed the deal.
The Times reports:
The most rigorous and comprehensive analysis of scientific studies conducted on the efficacy of masks for reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses — including Covid-19 — was published late last month. Its conclusions, said Tom Jefferson, the Oxford epidemiologist who is its lead author, were unambiguous.
“There is just no evidence that they” — masks — “make any difference,” he told the journalist Maryanne Demasi. “Full stop.”
But, wait, hold on. What about N-95 masks, as opposed to lower-quality surgical or cloth masks?
“Makes no difference — none of it,” said Jefferson.
What about the studies that initially persuaded policymakers to impose mask mandates?
“They were convinced by nonrandomized studies, flawed observational studies.”
The study canceled all doubt about what Anthony Fauci admitted two years before – before he changed his mind – masks don’t work.
The Cochrane Library updated its study on masks and handwashing. While handwashing slightly keeps the flu and COVID infection away, masks have zero effect.
Eugyppius says it surprises no one except the “profoundly stupid, the deeply disturbed, or the ideologically committed.”
The CDC still has not changed its tyrannical masking guidance for children. They don’t work, so why do they insist on continuing the charade?