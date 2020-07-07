Trump admin close to finding leaker of Russian bounty intel

This morning Politico reported that the Trump administration is close to finding out who leaked the Russia-Taliban bounty intelligence to the media. They claim the administration narrowed the suspects down to ten people.

If true, it should be easy to uncover the suspect. A grilling and lie detecter tests would help.

The bounty case claims Russians paid the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. The source who leaked it to the media claimed the President ignored it.

The administration maintains the story was embellished and cherry-picked.

According to Politico, the administration has interviewed people with access to the intelligence and believes they have narrowed down the suspects to fewer than 10 people.

The information is very highly classified and what the leaker did endangered national security.

CENTCOM COMMANDER DOUBTS THE BOUNTY STORY

It’s probably not even a true story if the Centcom Commander is to be trusted.

Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Tuesday he doubted that intelligence of Russian bounties to Taliban fighters actually led to deaths of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, saying, “I found it very worrisome, I just didn’t find that there was a causative link there.”

McKenzie, the top U.S. general in the Middle East, told news agencies including The Associated Press and ABC News, “The intel case wasn’t proved to me — it wasn’t proved enough that I’d take it to a court of law — and you know that’s often true in battlefield intelligence.”

The President wasn’t given the information and this is the reason.