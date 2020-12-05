Vengeful Judge Sullivan did not dismiss the Flynn case

In a Freedom of Information case related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, District Judge Reggie Walton said on Friday that [Deep State] Judge Emmet Sullivan doesn’t have a lot of options because of the full pardon. He continued, “unless he takes the position that the wording of the pardon is too broad, in that it provides protection beyond the date of the pardon.”

“I don’t know what impact that would have, what decision he would make if he makes that determination that the pardon of Mr. Flynn is for a period that the law does not permit,” said Walton, according to the National Law Journal.

“I don’t know if that’s correct or not,” the judge continued. “Theoretically, the decision could be reached because the wording in the pardon seems to be very, very broad. It could be construed, I think, as extending protections against criminal prosecutions after the date the pardon was issued. I don’t know if Judge Sullivan will make that determination or not,” Walton added.

Flynn, a former Army Lt. General and the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency under Barack Obama, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI even though originally they had determined that he did not lie to them.

He was caught in a frame-up, and the thugs in the FBI threatened to prosecute his son. They already bankrupted him.

Flynn later changed lawyers, hiring Sidney Powell to represent him. She got the Justice Department to move to dismiss the charges against Flynn by convincing them that he had been improperly targeted by the FBI.

But Emmet Sullivan, who was presiding over the case, refused to dismiss the charges even though there was no one attempting to prosecute the case. He ran out the clock on the case with unusual moves, refusing to drop the case.

Solomon Wisenberg, former deputy independent counsel, told Just the News that “It is disappointing but not surprising that Sullivan has yet to dismiss the case.”

Judge Walton’s comments are based on what Sullivan is likely thinking as he refuses to dismiss the case.