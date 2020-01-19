Baltimore bystanders kick, spit on cop as he tries to make an arrest

A Baltimore cop trying to make an arrest is seen on a video online wrestling the suspect down to the ground. Instead of the bystanders helping the cop, a police sergeant, they start spitting on the cop, kicking him in his back, hoping to free the suspect.

This is one example of why Baltimore has such a high crime rate. Unfortunately, the local government is run by corrupt leftists.

On Saturday, Baltimore’s awful state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby blasted the city’s police union for “inappropriate political rhetoric” with responses that are “relentlessly divisive.”

Mosby made her comments after union officials condemned the violent attack on the Baltimore police officer.

The officer, fortunately, wasn’t seriously hurt.

The video showing the struggle landed on Twitter. Laughing bystanders kicked the officer on the ground repeatedly as the two wrestled on the ground. The officer was also spat on.

Watch:

This is the current climate in #Baltimore disturbing and humiliating. I’m sure going to work under these conditions is making it harder day by day for most. #stayalertstayalive #Policing in 2020 #ThisIsBaltimore a broken City!! pic.twitter.com/YqoYlkcPjw — Daniel Barahona🌎🦅🇺🇸 (@GlobalSETT) January 18, 2020

The governor praised the officer, as did the mayor.

Sgt. Mike Mancuso, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, released a statement partially blaming city officials for the attack and similar incidents, saying they are “indicative of a broken city that is being led by people who have absolutely no real-time crime plan or, it seems, even know how to formulate one.”

This is what Mosby didn’t like. She doesn’t care if cops are hurt.

Watch: