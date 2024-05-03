Rep. Cuellar and His Wife Were Indicted by Biden’s Corrupt DOJ

Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar and his wife Imelda were indicted by Biden’s corrupt DOJ today. Rep. Cuellar allegedly accepted bribes for just under $600,000 from two foreign entities. It puts the Cuellars in the same class as Senator Menendez and the Biden family.

The DOJ claims that the payments were allegedly laundered through sham consulting contracts and a series of companies and middlemen into shell companies owned by Imelda. The companies did little or no legitimate work under the contracts.

That sounds like the Biden family.

The bribes came from an oil and gas company owned and controlled by the governments of Azerbaijan and Egypt.

We don’t know if he’s guilty, and everyone trusts Biden’s DOJ or FBI. They are completely politicized.

I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, especially since he’s an outspoken critic of the border crisis. He blasted Biden. The day before he was indicted, he joined twelve other Democrats in denouncing the Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policies. He is also pro-life and a target of the far left.

The AOC crowd wants him gone and has been investing in far-left candidates to run against him.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar & His Wife Charged with Bribery, Unlawful Foreign Influence & Money Laundering Schemes Congressman Allegedly Accepted $600,000 in Bribes from Two Foreign Entities in Exchange for Official Acts as a Member of Congress : https://t.co/V8jzilwdWR pic.twitter.com/aYBaTjSqvN — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 3, 2024

Cuellar “crossed the line” by denouncing Biden border policies ONE DAY before the indictment https://t.co/mJxCIh6BhI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 3, 2024

Representative Cuellar has issued a statement as reported by the New York Post. He said that he and his wife Imelda are “innocent of these allegations” and added that he had “acted consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people.”

