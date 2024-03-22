Rep. Greene Explains the Motion to Oust Speaker Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains that she will not force the motion to oust Speaker Johnson, but it is a warning. The clock has started, and it is time for our conference to choose a new Speaker. She said she won’t force it at this time because she has no wish to throw the House into chaos and put members in difficult positions.

She hasn’t announced a timeline but said the conference must look for a new Speaker.

What she isn’t saying here is that it greatly handicaps the Speaker. However, she says the entire bill was led and decided by Chuck Schumer, and the House had no role. They couldn’t even file amendments.

You, the readers, decide. Did Speaker Johnson get trampled, and is it understandable?

MTG: “I filed the motion to vacate today, but it’s more of a warning and a pink slip…I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House in chaos…It’s time for us to…find a new Speaker of the House.” @AccountableGOP pic.twitter.com/2ZTCmwagFr — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 22, 2024

