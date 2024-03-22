Rep. Greene Explains the Motion to Oust Speaker Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains that she will not force the motion to oust Speaker Johnson, but it is a warning. The clock has started, and it is time for our conference to choose a new Speaker. She said she won’t force it at this time because she has no wish to throw the House into chaos and put members in difficult positions.
She hasn’t announced a timeline but said the conference must look for a new Speaker.
What she isn’t saying here is that it greatly handicaps the Speaker. However, she says the entire bill was led and decided by Chuck Schumer, and the House had no role. They couldn’t even file amendments.
You, the readers, decide. Did Speaker Johnson get trampled, and is it understandable?
MTG: “I filed the motion to vacate today, but it’s more of a warning and a pink slip…I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House in chaos…It’s time for us to…find a new Speaker of the House.” @AccountableGOP pic.twitter.com/2ZTCmwagFr
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 22, 2024
Johnson failed America. The house originates spending bills, according to the Constitution. Johnson did not try to amend. That is weakness and collusion.
A real leader, an oath follower, accepts risking their career to stop the invasion of America. Others pretend to be trampled.
He’s not doing his job competently enough to be of any use. So he must resign or be made to resign and replaced by someone that can do the job. Simple as that. I agree 100% with her assessment. The timing is a crucial factor.