Rep Greene Toured the J6 Gulag, Witnessing Tremendous Suffering

















Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the Washington, D.C. jail where dozens of accused participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are being held.

She could hear the screams of people locked in solitary who were not in the J6 wing. The officials gave her a 3-hour tour but tried to keep her from the J6, Patriot Wing. She threatened to go scorched earth if they didn’t let her see it so they relented.

What she described was torture. They don’t have decent food, medical care, and they are put through re-education which they reject. It’s like a Chinese communist setup if they demand re-education.

The prisoners are suffering in a way no Antifa or Black Lives Matter communist ever has to suffer. Every night at 9 pm, they sing the National Anthem.

She will give a detailed report soon.

This confirms the report about prisoner Chris Worrell who has cancer and was deprived of all medical care. He was literally left to die until a judge intervened after receiving a US Marshall’s report.

2. Some inmates were receiving continuing education classes, others were truly suffering from long stays in solitary confinement for “bad behavior.” I’ll never forget hearing their screams. This was in a different part of the jail, not the J6 part. Being alone surely is hell. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

4. Phone calls were made & permission was given. We then were taken to another section of the jail and entered the Patriot wing. I was greeted by men with overwhelming cheers who rushed out to meet me with tears streaming down their faces. They have felt forgotten & hopeless. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

6. Our detailed report will outline everything we saw in every area of the jail we were allowed to see, on behalf of all inmates. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

7. I am committed to ending this political war and seeing that our justice system is never used against Americans as a political weapon ever again. I am also beginning a plan for real prison reform. Our nation is broken and our people are divided. It’s time to fix it. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is very upset after visiting the jail for the Jan 6 detainees. pic.twitter.com/vZiDgqxE6O — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 5, 2021

Rep. Greene is demanding oversight by Mayor Bowser:

.@replouiegohmert and I just hand delivered our letter to @MayorBowser cosigned by @RepMattGaetz and @RepGosar demanding oversight and transparency of the DC Jail. We hand delivered because all our other letters have went unanswered. She has 72 hours to respond. pic.twitter.com/GDarN8N9A1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 4, 2021

