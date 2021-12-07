Rep. Greene’s Presser & Report on Prison Conditions for J6 Defendants

















Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a presser today to discuss the J6 prisoners and what she witnessed during her visit there.

She began by discussing the two-tier justice system, with over 500 violent BLM/Antifa protests, over 90% of BLM rioters had their charges dropped. That was despite $2 billion in damages. There was only one right-wing riot and we can see the difference. The J6 riot involved $1.5 million in damages which is a big difference.

The prison the J6ers are held in is deplorable. The prisoners are beaten by guards, called white supremacists, denied haircuts, and can’t have visits with families and attorneys. Many are veterans and many have never been charged with a crime.

They are called cult members and forced to disavow Donald Trump.

There is no bail and no opportunity to have due process. They don’t know when they are going to get a chance to get bail.

MTG explained that she is totally against the violence on J6, but the way these people are treated is wrong.

ActBlue raised a great deal of money for BLM to get them out of jail, but their riots were well out of control. Still, Congress only talks about J6 and they will use everyone and everything to make sure you never mess with them again.

Watch:

Unusually Cruel an Eyewitness Report From the DC Jail by MaurA g on Scribd

Related















