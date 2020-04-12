Rep Ilhan Omar is pushing mail-in voting over the virus

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Communistic Rep. Ilhan Omar thinks the virus crisis is a good time to demand mail-in voting, an inherently fraudulent system of voting. She has pushed mail-in voting since 2016. Omar will promote anything unAmerican and anything fraudulent.

There are no injustices in our voting system. More minorities vote proportionately than whites.

By November, there is likely no reason Americans can’t vote in person.

Leave a Reply