Rep Ilhan Omar is pushing mail-in voting over the virus

Communistic Rep. Ilhan Omar thinks the virus crisis is a good time to demand mail-in voting, an inherently fraudulent system of voting. She has pushed mail-in voting since 2016. Omar will promote anything unAmerican and anything fraudulent.

There are no injustices in our voting system. More minorities vote proportionately than whites.

By November, there is likely no reason Americans can’t vote in person.

Minnesota lawmakers have it right — COVID-19 has exacerbated injustices in our voting system and introduced new ones. Fighting for voting rights in this time starts with making vote-by-mail mandatory nationwide. https://t.co/p9w5RoHINp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 11, 2020