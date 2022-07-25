Rep. Jackson Lee Demands Reparations for 246 Years of Slavery

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee called for reparations for slavery from 1619 to 1865, which was the fault of British slavers before the United States’ founding. The people she wants to hold responsible are white people in this country who had nothing to do with it.
United States Independence was declared in 1776, and the American Revolution ended in 1783. Slavery ended on December 18, 1865. That’s 82 years of slavery in the fledgling nation. If they want reparations from 1619, they must demand them from the British. There are also black slave traders and owners involved.
The United States did not exist before 1783 and barely got off the ground that year. It was British America in the early years.
Additionally, thousands of families lost soldiers in the Civil War and paid reparations with their blood. My ancestor died in an Andersonville prison. He paid my bill. My husband’s family were immigrants during the last century and owe nothing.
The people who enslaved people are dead. The enslaved people are dead. There is no way for the slavers to pay reparations to the people who deserve it.
Nonetheless, reparations have been paid over and over through welfare programs.
In return for efforts to help black communities, black gang members commit more than half the murders in the US. They are mostly killing other black people. The problem is bad or non-existent parenting, not slavery.
Congresswoman Jackson Lee: “I rise today to promote the commission to study slavery and develop reparation proposals as a way of redress, repair and restoration for the 246 years of slavery.” pic.twitter.com/TvUkyBNHql
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 24, 2022
1619 Is a NY Times Fraud
Professor Peter Wood, President of the National Association of Scholars, expressed his deep concerns about the 1619 Project, a new, dishonest telling of history taught in at least 3500 school districts. It is anti-American and anti-White. It is also anti-Semitic.
None of what you are being told in the 1619 tale is true, and it was concocted by non-historians who are also left-wing journalists.
A newspaper, the NY Times, funded the project. They assumed the right to rewrite history. Rep. Jackson Lee apparently thinks she can too.
You’ll never hear the Jews or the Irish crying about reparations. Food stamps, welfare, free housing, black colleges . . when is enough enough? She never picked cotton – and I never owned slaves. Maybe she should track down the black slave owners families who sold their own people to the white man.
Rep. Jackson Lee isn’t African. She’s black because she is just full of shit. The Constitution forbids holding children accountable from actions of a Parent, or in this case Great, Great, Great Grand Parents. Rep. Jackson Lee is just a two bit Racist who thrives on Victim-Hood and Race-Baiting. With Brain Damaged Leaders like Rep. Jackson Lee, no wonder Blacks in America can’t seem to get ahead.
I’m sick and tired of Blacks who think they are entitled to a free ride. Maybe Rep. Jackson Lee should go to Africa and see the hell hole she would be living in if her ancestors weren’t brought to the Americas by the British or Dutch.
A little History, the last Slave Ship to what today is America was the “Clotida” in 1808 to Alabama. Alabama didn’t become a State until 1819. The United States banned Slave Trade to the US in 1808. It took 49 years to stop the nationwide murder of unborn babies (Roe v Wade), but only took the United States of America 20 years to ban the Slave Trade from Africa (1788 to 1808) under President Thomas Jefferson. It then took just another 57 years to end a 246 year old Democrat supported Tradition in the New Country of the United States of America. Democrats today even support the “New World Order” and it’s brand of Modern Slavery.
So why do Texans elect pro-slavery New York Carpet Bagger Democrats like Rep. Jackson Lee? Rep. Jackson Lee is technically a Jamaican Immigrant. Her “Slave” ancestry isn’t even American. So why isn’t she asking the Jamaican Government for reparations?
Where would the descendants of slaves be today if their ancestors were not brought here as slaves? That’s right, they wound not exist or they would exist in the African country where their ancestors were sold by their own people to the slavers. So as long as Queen Sheila Jackson Lee wants to be absurd then let’s all be absurd. Instead of White people who never owned slaves paying people who never were slaves, maybe these descendants of slaves ought to be paying descendants of slave traders for bringing their ancestors here.
The Liars ae exposed. The Left is convinced it has won and with the attitude that the victors write history, are try to do that. Please share the URL with friends.