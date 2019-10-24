Rep. Katie Hill’s Problems Have Grown Far Worse

According to Daily Mail, a tabloid, sources revealed Katie Hill and her husband Kenny Heslep posted naked photos of Hill online in 2016 under a thread called ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’ and ‘wifesharing.’

The Daily Mail also posted new photos of a naked Hill, who is a representative in a conservative district in California.

One of the nude photos shows an Iron Cross tattoo on her pubic area while smoking a bong. The Mail described it as a Nazi-era cross.

She is a fine representation of Congress today, at least of Democrats. She is what all of Congress should aspire to be [sarcasm].

The following photos are all we can post without making our site into a porn site. If you want to see the photos, click here.

Here she is with her bong in 2017, before marijuana was legal in California.

This is the cross.

Hill’s attorney sent a cease and desist letter, demanding the Mail remove the photos from publication immediately.

Hill’s attorneys also take issue with the Daily Mail website for falsely claiming that Hill has a tattoo of a Nazi symbol on her body in one of the photos.

“California law provides a cause of action against libel, which is defined as the ‘false and unprivileged publication by writing, printing, picture…which exposes any person to hatred, contempt, ridicule… or which has a tendency to injure him in his occupation,’” they said. “The claim that Representative Hill has Nazi imagery on her body in the form of a tattoo is false and defamatory.”

They didn’t bother to explain why the Iron Cross on her pubic area isn’t Nazi imagery.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating her over allegations that she had an extramarital affair with her legislative director, Graham Kelly.