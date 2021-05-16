Rep Liz Cheney is now suggesting Trump or GOP allies might be capable of murder



















Rep. Liz Cheney, known for her lack of veracity, told the left-wing activist Jake Tapper on ‘The Lead’ Friday night that there are “more members who believe in substance and policy and ideals than are willing to say so,” but fear for their safety or even their lives.

Love how she frames that, claiming she is on the side of ‘ideals’ as she prepares to accuse Donald Trump or fellow Republicans of being capable of murder. Nice set up.

Cheney cited the impeachment vote earlier this year, in which she was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to hold Trump accountable for the Capitol riot.

“If you look at the vote to impeach, for example, there were members who told me that they were afraid for their own security – afraid, in some instances, for their lives,” she said. “And that tells you something about where we are as a country, that members of Congress aren’t able to cast votes, or feel that they can’t, because of their own security.”

So, who is she accusing of being capable of taking out — murdering congressmen? Donald Trump? His staff? Her fellow congressmen?

She went on a Leftist media outlet to claim fellow congressmen feared for their lives if they voted for impeachment. She has no proof for us because it’s one of those tales that can’t be verified.

Jake Tapper suddenly loves a Cheney and bemoans the loss of a party governed by Cheneys. He paints Liz as courageous which she ‘humbly’ denies and claims it’s duty that drives her [She wants us back in all those useless wars. She fought leaving Afghanistan after 19 years.]

Cheney is sick with hate, mired in her own arrogance, and she is a congenital liar. She will attempt to destroy her own party to end the America First agenda.

Check out her most recent lies laid out by reporter Glenn Greenwald on this link.

Related

















