US Rep: Iranian Spy Drones Are Flying Over Our Eastern States

Drones the size of SUVs have been flying over New Jersey and New York, and no one does a thing. No one in the state government or in the federal government will address it.

They have flown over sensitive areas such as military installations. This is a threat.

NJ Rep. Jeff Van Drew, said the drones possibly or definitely came from an Iranian mothership that recently released the drones. He said they should be shut down. The military is on alert. Why aren’t they shooting them down?

The Fox host seemed surprised that Iran has the capability. However, our borders are wide open. They are likely here.

Watch this important clip:

NEW – U.S. congressman says that an Iranian “mothership” is launching drones off the east coast of the United States.pic.twitter.com/C7WrNwJoA0 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 11, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email