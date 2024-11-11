The Two Establishment Johns

John Thune and John Cornyn are the establishment politicians Americans are trying to escape. Mitch McConnell set up this coup. Julie Kelly’s X feed is filled with evidence of their inappropriateness for Senate leader.

Here is some information from her thread

John Cornyn was enthusiastic about J6 rioters and paraders going to prison. He never hesitated because it was the acceptable thinking for an establishment politician.

John Cornyn really likes Merrick Garland and Avril Haines.

Cornyn loved helping the DOJ persecute J6ers as domestic terrorists while never doing a thing about violent BLM or Antifa.

Hard to find someone in Washington who loves Chris Wray more than @JohnCornyn In March 2021 as Biden regime escalated its war on terror against Trump supporters—conducting armed predawn raids and hauling J6ers to the DC gulag—Cornyn compared Jan 6 to 9/11. He asked Wray if the… pic.twitter.com/HCznVvKWaw — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2024

Thune is the typical establishment.

John Thune believes the J6 prosecution before Trump hating judges and jurors selected from a city that just voted 93% for Kamala Harris is legit. He opposes parsons. He said this this year. No to @SenJohnThune pic.twitter.com/17jvB9H3j4 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2024

Thune and Cornyn wouldn’t do a thing to help J6ers.

As recently as this year, Thune and Cornyn—neither of whom reached out to me to discuss J6 persecution—DEFENDED Merrick Garland and Matthew Graves ruthless pursuit of J6ers No f*cking way should either lead the Senate. Imagine their interference in pardons/investigations pic.twitter.com/PMF2wfRMfP — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2024

Julie Kelly has been exposing Cornyn and Thune’s past.

Top J6 investigative journalist Julie Kelly exposes Sen. John Cornyn for eagerly volunteering to help Biden and Democrats jail and politically persecute J6ers: “Not only should Cornyn and Thune not be Leaders of the Senate— they should both be primaried as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/t2OYpmnxyh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 11, 2024

And Cornyn got together with Thune to push the Dem 1.7 trillion omnibus through just before the newly elected Republican majority took control of the House. Treacherous losers. They despise their constituents and intentionally damaged the country. Big “NO” to both of them. pic.twitter.com/AlEtBg5tRS — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) November 11, 2024

These two voted to secure other countries borders.

BREAKING: The US Senate has just passed a $95.3 Billion aid package for Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel, and for Gaza humanitarian aid. They needed 60 votes, which some Republicans were claiming will not happen. The bill passed 70-29 Now they are basically daring the House not to… pic.twitter.com/59tjS57Poh — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 13, 2024

They are the shadow senators.

Top investigative journalist Julie Kelly reveals how Mitch McConnell uses shadow “dumb puppet” Senators like Jon Thune and John Cornyn to preserve DC Machine: “John Thune has got to be the dumbest guy in the U.S. Senate.” pic.twitter.com/BLnOaKsjC4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 11, 2024

Cornyn endorsed Lisa Monaco’s appointment as deputy attorney general after she was involved in the Russiagate hoax.

Lisa Monaco was Robert Mueller’s chief of staff when he ran the FBI. She was one of Obama’s closest aides—she participated in secret Situation Room meetings with John Brennan in 2016 to concoct Russia collusion hoax. After Trump won, she became an outspoken critic of Donald… pic.twitter.com/blekqJD0yf — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2024

The List of How They Plan to Vote Allegedly. Call You Senators!

BREAKING

This is apparently a list of the heroes and the RINOS List of votes cast for @GOP @SenRickScott Senate Majority Leader Votes pic.twitter.com/jIMxNBrcDx — Bellaluna1962 (@Bellaluna1962) November 11, 2024

