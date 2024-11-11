The Two Establishment Johns

By
M DOWLING
-
0
5

John Thune and John Cornyn are the establishment politicians Americans are trying to escape. Mitch McConnell set up this coup. Julie Kelly’s X feed is filled with evidence of their inappropriateness for Senate leader.

Here is some information from her thread

John Cornyn was enthusiastic about J6 rioters and paraders going to prison. He never hesitated because it was the acceptable thinking for an establishment politician.

John Cornyn really likes Merrick Garland and Avril Haines.

Cornyn loved helping the DOJ persecute J6ers as domestic terrorists while never doing a thing about violent BLM or Antifa.

Thune is the typical establishment.

Thune and Cornyn wouldn’t do a thing to help J6ers.

Julie Kelly has been exposing Cornyn and Thune’s past.

These two voted to secure other countries borders.

They are the shadow senators.

Cornyn endorsed Lisa Monaco’s appointment as deputy attorney general after she was involved in the Russiagate hoax.

The List of How They Plan to Vote Allegedly. Call You Senators!


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments