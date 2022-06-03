Rep. Nadler Calls for Garland to Charge Kyle Rittenhouse

Rep. Jerry Nadler is calling for the partisan Attorney General to see if they can get Rittenhouse on federal charges. They claim the federal government can be involved since he crossed state lines.

A leftist in New York wants yet another trial for a man who was acquitted in Wisconsin. It’s double jeopardy in reality.

Far-left Politicus writes:

There are a wide variety of federal charges that Kyle Rittenhouse could potentially face that include civil rights violations and potential hate crimes…

The idea that a person can show up at a protest with a loaded assault weapon, killing two people, and then claim self-defense flies in the face of logic and common sense.

This is propaganda ahead of the gun grab that’s planned. It’s also an effort to swing votes their way. It is not a crime for Kyle Rittenhouse to go to a riot to protect people with a loaded gun. One of the people he shot had a loaded gun as well. The people he killed were trying to kill him.

NADLER IS HEARTBROKEN

Nadler called the verdict in the Rittenhouse trial, a “heartbreaking” “miscarriage of justice” that “sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in first Amendment-protected protest.”

The protesters were rioters. Rittenhouse didn’t bring the rifle across state lines.

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

Related