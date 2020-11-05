Rep Paul Gosar denied entry into Maricopa facility to oversee counting

Rep. Paul Gosar showed up at the Maricopa facility where the Arizona presidential votes were being counted. He wanted to provide oversight but was denied entry.

The crowd kept growing, chanting support for President Trump. Rebukes of Fox News for calling the state for Joe Biden before all votes were counted could also be heard in the crowd. We hear people are leaving Fox in droves.

The margin in Arizona is razor-thin. President Trump still has a chance to take it.

Rep. Gosar is also calling for patriots to rally there on Friday at 10 a.m.

.@RepGosar has been denied entry into the Maricopa County elections center. pic.twitter.com/gg64viCKn0 — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) November 5, 2020

The president had our backs. Now we have his. Count all votes. Patriots meet now. State Capitol. By the liberty bell. ⁦@Cernovich⁩ pic.twitter.com/qRUddZy4Gi — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 5, 2020

Congressman Paul Gosar in the middle of this protest outside the county recorder’s office. Protestors, many armed, talking about debunked Sharpie conspiracy. Some chanting “count the vote.” County deputies now clearing reporters from the lobby out of caution. #12News pic.twitter.com/3yyMBiF3dU — JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) November 5, 2020