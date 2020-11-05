Rep Paul Gosar denied entry into Maricopa facility to oversee counting

Rep. Paul Gosar showed up at the Maricopa facility where the Arizona presidential votes were being counted. He wanted to provide oversight but was denied entry.
The crowd kept growing, chanting support for President Trump. Rebukes of Fox News for calling the state for Joe Biden before all votes were counted could also be heard in the crowd. We hear people are leaving Fox in droves.
The margin in Arizona is razor-thin. President Trump still has a chance to take it.
Rep. Gosar is also calling for patriots to rally there on Friday at 10 a.m.
.@RepGosar has been denied entry into the Maricopa County elections center. pic.twitter.com/gg64viCKn0
— Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) November 5, 2020
The president had our backs. Now we have his. Count all votes. Patriots meet now. State Capitol. By the liberty bell. @Cernovich pic.twitter.com/qRUddZy4Gi
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 5, 2020
“We want Trump”
A thousand patriots seek justice. 65 million more across the country.
Don’t let them steal our votes. #freedom #MAGA2020 #Elections2020 @Cernovich @michellemalkin @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/wgZou9REvX
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 5, 2020
Back the blue. Now. Phoenix supports our law enforcement and our president. @Cernovich @michellemalkin @courrielche @kelliwardaz @AZGOP @RepDavid pic.twitter.com/fyvW0goZK3
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 5, 2020
“Count the votes”
@BarnettforAZ @Cernovich pic.twitter.com/xlWbYXwYaN
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 5, 2020
Congressman Paul Gosar in the middle of this protest outside the county recorder’s office. Protestors, many armed, talking about debunked Sharpie conspiracy. Some chanting “count the vote.” County deputies now clearing reporters from the lobby out of caution. #12News pic.twitter.com/3yyMBiF3dU
— JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) November 5, 2020
The only thing I am sure of, the amount of voter fraud in this election will prove to be more massive than anybody would possibly imagine.
Sadly, Communists have been working hard behind the scene for many DECADES .. since Nokita Kruschev declared almost 70 years ago, “we will bury you from within.” Make no mistake, there are 2 groupls of people responsible for the communization of America. First would be the ENTIRELY CORRUPT MSM – when you own the message, you own it all AND Republicans who have sat mute and LET THIS HAPPEN.
The soul of America is literally on the line in this election and as always it will be up to the prayers and efforts patriots to see us through.
last evening, at the associated press they kept Trump’s numbers low for most of the evening, showing he had only 108 electoral colleges ( when he had over 200)…it took them forever to show he actually had over 200 ( other sources such as Fox News had been showing the over 200 for at least 45 minutes before the associated press updated)
it is obvious the very liberal and very anti Trump main stream media were doing that on purpose
waiting almost an hour to show the actual numbers is a form of fake news.
the main stream media are fake news.
they do not inform they manipulate and deceive.
I won’t be confident in trusting SCOTUS. Since “certification” isn’t for some time, I’m not confident the court will stop the shenanigans. Democrats have been stealing elections since JFK, and Johnson before him in Texas. SINCE then, they have been refining their methods to make it nearly impossible to catch. They knew how to make the process in their favor with what California did with those 5 seats, flood the offices with illegal ballots. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump lost in that Court because of concerns about being “political”.
The Biden lawyer is saying they have Already won the election, but Trump, who is ahead in all these states, cannot declare any victory. As People’s Pundit says, when Fox declared Arizona, that set in motion to declare the, “Red Mirage” and begin ballot harvesting in all the other states. As Jay Sekulow’s team says, “Why haven’t the Arizona Democrats declared a win yet. Arizona has declared more than 400,000 ballots are outstanding. Their team is “momentarily” filing a motion with the Court.
The New scandal is Sharpiegate.
Did Wisconsin have more votes than “registered” voters.