Soviet Nancy tells Trump to prove he’s innocent among other crazy things

Democrats want to impeach the President, but Nancy Pelosi is now saying they haven’t decided to impeach. This [clown show] process is an “inquiry” she said. What she really means is that it depends on how it goes and if they can convince Americans that impeachment is a good idea, it’s a ‘go.’ She also suggested it’s up to the President to show them the evidence he’s innocent.

TRUMP ADMITTED TO BRIBERY IN SOVIET NAN’S WORLD

Pelosi told reporters that President Trump admitted to ‘bribing Ukraine.’ She must be confused with Joe Biden who bragged about extorting Ukraine.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery,” Pelosi said.

That’s not true. In fact, the Ukraine President and his foreign minister have said there was no pressure and they didn’t know about the aid being held up. In fact, they received military aid early.

This entire situtation is ridiculous. Barack Obama not only didn’t give them aid, but he also disarmed the Ukrainians. It is Trump who armed them.

Watch: Nancy Pelosi describes Trump’s Ukraine actions. “What the president has admitted to… it’s bribery.”pic.twitter.com/khX7nHFwND — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 14, 2019

The so-called Democrat witnesses confirmed they didn’t know until August and the Trump-Zelensky call was in July.

How in the world could anyone take these Democrats seriously?

SHE’S PRAYERFUL

Pelosi is still claiming they are doing this “with a heavy heart” and she’s “prayerful.”

Nancy Pelosi is at it again. Pelosi today: Impeachment is “something we’re very — do with a heavy heart. This is very prayerful.” Rashida Tlaib: “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker” Utterly ridiculous. Democrats don’t have a heavy heart, they’re only playing politics. pic.twitter.com/fQMawofhSX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 14, 2019

WANTING FIRST-HAND INFO IS ‘FRAUDULENT’

When a reporter asked about the witnesses not providing first-hand information, Pelosi told the reporter not to “fall for that secondhand stuff, really, that is such a fraudulent proposition.” Is she serious? It’s fraudulent to insist on first-hand evidence? There is no court in the country that would accept second-, third- and fourth-hand information. She’s continuing her Soviet-style deception and it’s the American people who are snookered now.

She insists it’s not about politics but the truth is that it is completely partisan.

Nancy Pelosi on impeachment: “This isn’t about for Democrats. This is for the American people. This is about patriotism. It’s not about Politics.” pic.twitter.com/w6h3Ndvzsh — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 14, 2019

SHE SAYS TRUMP HAS TO PROVE HIS INNOCENCE

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram asked Pelosi why the public would not think that the House is dead set on impeaching the President.

“It’s called an impeachment inquiry and if the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President that means if you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known,” Pelosi said.

Why is it up to the President to prove he’s innocent? We are not in Russia.

➡️ If the President has anything that shows his innocence…. ⬅️ This is from the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. What happened to the concept of innocent until proven guilty? Not in Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s House. They have a President to impeach! pic.twitter.com/6YjKudy53t — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 14, 2019