Terrorists and Nasty Kids Viciously Attack Pro-Lifers at VCU

By
M Dowling
-
1
18

Pro-lifers were viciously attacked at VCU, and the pro-lifers were removed, not the attackers. Radical leftists, not liberals, attacked Kristen Hawkins and Isabel Brown’s Lies Pro-Choicers Believe event, as the media reported. Liberals need to stop radicals from using their name.

Far-left students screamed “F**k pro-lifers” after hijacking an anti-abortion event at Virginia Commonwealth University. The rabid protesters threw “punches,” injuring the chapter president.

Protesters came into the room screaming, “f**k pro-lifers,” “get out Nazi fascists,” and “Nazis, go home.” Never mind that they’re the fascists and Nazis.

Two were arrested at the event but did not have any association with the school, and the Students for Life organization claimed Antifa members joined the event. It certainly appears to be the case.

Antifa defines itself as a violent anarchist-communist organization dedicated to overturning our government.

The campus police shut the event down instead of requiring the radicals to leave.

‘We came to @VCU, a public university to speak about abortion and we were assaulted,’ Hawkins wrote on Twitter. ‘VCU, you should be ashamed of yourselves for allowing this and shutting down any freedom of thought or speech at your university.’


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
10 minutes ago

Oh for Christs sake, fight back. If you’re going to go to war, come prepared. Those troublemakers should have had their asses handed to them. Thats the only way they learn.

