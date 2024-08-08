Rep. Raskin Plans to Start a Civil War on a Big Lie

As Rep. Jamie Raskin and his allies discuss blocking Donald Trump’s election should he win, some are addressing Raskin’s clearly flawed reasoning. Raskin thinks or pretends he thinks Donald Trump is an insurrectionist who violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Raskin is threatening “Civil War conditions,” his words, should the former president win.

THE BIG LIE

An article in American Thinker by Matthew G. Andersson corrects Raskin. Donald Trump is not guilty of insurrection under Section 3:

While the justices did not venture into an opinion as to what merits may exist vis-à-vis presidential culpability in a January 6 insurrection claim, it is nonetheless a Supreme Court opinion stemming from an appeal over just that assertion. Since President Trump cannot be proven culpable under standards of actual evidence (the left’s fallacy of assertion is not evidence of proof, which is why leftists have been obsessed with “intent”), nor can an insurrection itself be defined and proven (versus mere trespass), the entire fraudulent January 6 DNC program is effectively dead.

Contrary to mainstream media assertions, the Supreme Court did not just make a simple technical ruling: it was obligated to contemplate the entirety of the appellate case, while pushing the issue of Article 3 evidence, effectively beyond state partisan electoral tactics, and into broader congressional territory, while preserving judicial review as a further, albeit imperfect safeguard.

Andersson goes on to discuss the radicalization of the DNC.

The DNC (without much GOP resistance) is not merely a “lawfare” organization — it is an extra-constitutional, extra-legal syndicate with the specific intent to comprehensively undermine American institutional integrity.

That makes the actual, relevant constitutional law violation not “insurrection” under the elastic 14th Amendment, but rather core Article III treason…and not by Trump. Interestingly, “treason” is the only crime actually defined in the U.S. Constitution, and one that the current political left fears, while desperately seeking to distract the American public by systematically vilifying the former president.

The recent SCOTUS ruling is a victory for the law and a loss for a radicalized political organization determined to act outside it and above it.

He concludes by noting how their misinformation has infiltrated media, education, law schools, the Judiciary, et cetera. Read the entire article here.