Rep Ratcliffe destroyed the whistleblower’s complaints In under three minutes

Rep. Ratcliffe said during his questioning of Acting DNI Maguire that everything in the so-called whistleblower’s complaint is based on second-hand information and third-hand reports from the [anti-Trump] mainstream media.

The whistleblower suggested Rudy Giuliani and Bill Barr committed crimes, claiming they might have worked together. Then he wrote later he doesn’t know the extent if at all that Rudy Giuliani is coordinating with Bill Barr. But we all know he was not because Attorney General Bill Barr explained yesterday that he was not involved.

The transcript is the best evidence [the only evidence] we have so far.