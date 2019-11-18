Rep. Ratcliffe says IG report will be an “indictment” of [shifty] Schiff

Rep. Ratcliffe was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo to discuss a number of issues but she focused him on the DOJ Inspector General’s report coming out before Thanksgiving or the first week of December.

The continually-delayed report has a lot of people suspecting foul play.

Ratcliffe said the report is the reason Democrats are racing towards impeachment.

“The Democrats are racing to get to through this impeachment as quickly as possible,” he said. “It’s why we have eight witnesses and five hearings this week and we’re not doing any of the work because they know the inspector general report is likely to be damning about the origins of the 2016 investigation into the Trump campaign and the role that the Obama/Biden officials played in that.”

500 PAGES MUST MEAN SOMETHING

Rep. Ratcliffe bolstered his belief that the report will be damning just by the length of it.

“We know this, the report is supposedly 500 pages — it does not take in inspector general 500 pages to say everything was done correctly and properly,” Ratcliff continued. “And I can’t tell you everything that is in there but what I can tell you that I know the inspector general is going to have to find that there were things that were done wrong, that there was exculpatory information that was not provided to the FISA court.”

Maybe, however, what he has done in his past reports is to list all the things done wrong and then, in his final summary, whitewash most of the wrong that took place.

Indictment of Shifty

The Republican lawmaker also said the report will be an “indictment” of House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“I think it is going to be an indictment of Adam Schiff, who has written his own FISA rebuttal memo if you remember back in 2018: ‘how dare Republicans criticize people like Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and Andy McCabe and Bruce Ohr, who have done nothing wrong,’” Ratcliffe added.

“I think the IG report is going to find that there were problems in the FISA application process and they don’t want that to come out until after they impeach the president,” he said.

Oh, if only.

Investigative reporter John Solomon agrees the report will be damning: