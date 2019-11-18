Why Martin Richard Died

The Boston Bombings would never have taken place if the information about the Tsarnaev brothers had been shared with Boston police.

The FBI got away with another miserable failure and people died. In 2013, after the horrific Boston Bombings, news reports claimed that the Russians tried to alert the FBI to the danger the Tsarnaev brothers presented before they killed innocent people. In 2012, the Saudis also claimed they warned the Department of Homeland Security about Tamerlan’s and three others’ plan to attack a major US city. These warnings were sent to the “highest levels.”

The CIA was allegedly warned.

The failure was much worse than warnings handled badly and it is only now being exposed. The FBI didn’t alert anyone about the Tsarnaev brothers and a triple murder went unnoticed and unsolved for too long.

This must be exposed in honor of 8-year-old Martin Richard and the other victims and also so lessons can be learned. This must not happen again.

Precious Martin Richard didn’t have to die. His young sister, an Irish dancer, lost a leg, and his mother was tragically wounded. So many others were killed or seriously and permanently disabled from the bombing.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev can be seen on video putting the bomb at Martin’s feet.

The details of a horrendous triple murder by Tamerlan Tsaernov before the Boston bombings should have precluded the Boston bombing. The FBI never warned the Boston police about the Tsarnaevs and the crime went unsolved until it was too late. There has been no accountability.

Mueller lied to the public saying there was a thorough investigation and the FBI used all the tools available to him.

The sealed documents in the Boston Bombing case were just released. The documents show the breakdown of the information sharing and how Mueller misled congress and the public after the bombing.

THE TRIPLE MURDERS

A friend of Boston bomber, Tamelan Tsarnaev, Ibragim Todashev, was about to confess to a role in the triple murder in Massachusetts in 2013 when he attacked one of the agents interviewing him in his Orlando apartment.

The Chechan was shot dead during the attack and the agent was treated for minor knife wounds. He had spoken with the FBI on other occasions.

The triple murder involved three young Jewish men on 9/11/11. Note the date. One of the murdered men was a friend of Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s.

In 2011, Tamerlan’s friend Brendan Mess was found with his throat slit alongside two other young men in a Massachusetts apartment. Their bodies were found covered in marijuana and there was $5000 in the apartment.

[The men were reportedly beheaded]

Friends thought it strange when Tamerlan didn’t show up for Mr. Mess’ funeral but didn’t suspect him.

Tameralan and Brendan were close friends at a martial arts gym they frequented with a small circle of friends.

The case was never solved but Tamerlan was looked at as a suspect after the Boston bombing.

They had forensic evidence against Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The nothing-but-impeccable Robert Mueller misled Congress about the Boston bombers. The FBI, which Mueller led at the time, received warnings from the Russians on two separate occasions and notified no one. It was a massive information sharing failure.

We now know for certain that the Tsarnaev brothers committed the grisly triple murders thanks to now-unsealed documents. The only reason they were sealed was to protect the incompetent law enforcement chiefs.

Martin Richard did not have to die.

LONG BEFORE THE BOSTON BOMBINGS OF APRIL 15, 2013

Long before the Boston Bombings, the two terrorists killed these three men in Massachusetts. Instead of sharing information the FBI and CIA had with other law enforcement, they kept it quiet. In the end, they hid it from public view and lied about it.

THE FAILURE TO SHARE

Former DEA head Derek Maltz created a visual to help explain the failure to share information, even among other law enforcement. That lack of information sharing results in terrorists involved in the lucrative drug and other trafficking crimes committing more heinous crimes. Their transnational organizations are growing and present a clear and present danger to national security.

Yet, nothing has been done to change it since 9/11. Deadwood in these agencies just won’t share.

WE WILL BE BURIED BY THESE TERRORISTS IF SOMETHING ISN’T DONE

Terrorism cannot be handled in a “silo” as Mr. Maltz reports. All law enforcement should have known about these two. The Boston police should have known. They should not have been in the country. Their parents were tied to terrorism.

NONE OF THESE PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE DIED OR SUFFERED TRAUMATIC INJURY