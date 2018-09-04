Rep. Sasse ‘s Epic Speech, Rep. Scalise Scolds, at Kavanaugh Hearings

Rep. Ben Sasse explained to Democrats at the Kavanaugh hearing Tuesday what the role of the Supreme Court of the United States actually is. And it’s not to legislate.
The representative explained the Constitution as it relates to the three branches of government. The judicial branch does not formulate policy. He added that Congress should regain the courage to legislate and stand behind their bills.
He also explains why the hearings haven’t worked for 31 years and they haven’t since Robert Bork. The reason they don’t work is because of a flawed view of the Supreme Court.
This is legend, a must-see!
REP. STEVE SCALISE SCOLDS THE RAGING DEMS
Rep. Steve Scalise pummeled the Democrats Tuesday as they made fools of themselves at the Kavanaugh hearing. They pre-planned this screaming, obstructionist display, which makes it even more embarrassing for them.
As he pointed out, they’re screaming because they don’t have an argument.
Rep. Scalise tweeted, “This display from Democrats is embarrassing. When you resort to screaming & shouting in an attempt to shut down debate, it means you don’t have facts or real arguments on your side. Even the liberal-leaning ABA [American Bar Association] unanimously gave JudgeKavanaugh their highest rating: well-qualified.”
The swamp just continues to expose itself. Still, it is a riot watching these emotionally unstable Liberal Loons shite themselves in public! hahaha
WOW! Spot on! So much common sense and the facts of the Rule of Law and the Constitutional powers and what the definition of what the actual job of a Judge on the SCOUS is. He spells out the short falls of congress not wanting to do their job and give away power in order to keep their jobs!
Yes, but can’t Sasse ever open his mouth without an attack on Trump.
Trump was effectively rebutting Sessions political comment which was out of order. The AG “is” a “political appointee” and serves at the pleasure of the President. Does Sessions Not enforce the political decisions of the President. Is he Not strictly enforcing Immigration Laws “because” of a political policy. As the “head” of the Department his “job” is to “serve” the President. The twitter post by Trump merely reminded Sessions his job is political whether he likes it or not.
If Sasse is ‘so’ concerned about the legislative process maybe he should take it upon himself to repeal the 17th Amendment. What the Founders envisioned was a brilliant system and it was destroyed by that ratification. Previously, having the State Legislatures determine who their US Senator would be inextricably tied each Senator to the will of their State. It was a symbiosis of the Federal and the State, and therein lies the brilliance. When that was removed it created a separation that allows a State to “blame” the Federal for a problem and relinquish any responsibilities. If a certain Senator was responsible for some action the State was bound also to his actions. It thus bifurcated the ties that bound an entire system of Government. Furthermore, It has resulted in Senators no longer having a residence in the State.
I think Mike Lee and Ted Cruz were much better in their opening.
Thanks that helps in my understanding of the 17th amendment consequences.
Sasse is so wrong so often that I do not pay attention to him.
Sessions has severely constrained himself in ways that appear to be part of the conspiracy to obstruct justice, while he cloaks himself as strictly law abiding and true to justice. It has to be an act, he cannot be so naive.
Trump won the election, Hillary lost, that’s what this is about, Hillary wanted a political supreme court, Trump wants a constitutional supreme court, that is what its about, the hypocrisy from these dimwit dems was un-believable today, Kavanaugh will be confirmed, next up is replacement for dinosaur fossil RBG!!!!! who was nominated for SCOTUS by Abraham Lincoln!!!!!!!!
Brilliant tutorial on civics and history. Makes the Democrats and their planned disruptions look shameful and small.