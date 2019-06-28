Rep Says NY Is Controlled by Socialists & Communists, One Thing Left to Do

Contributor Grace Colucci

New York State is now run by communists and socialists. The entire state is run by New York City under communist Mayor Bill de Blasio. If you don’t believe me, watch the clip below. One Republican assemblyman explains that people in New York no longer have any say. Only the hard-left gets to make decisions.

Republicans in the legislature can no longer control the communist bills.

David DiPietro, a former mayor of East Aurora and now the assemblyman for New York’s 147th District, even introduced a bill in February to divide the state after witnessing mismanagement by Democrats in New York City who pass policies at the expense of residents in other communities.

The proposed bill would divide the state into three regions, each controlled by a governor and legislature. But unlike in California, where secessionist movements frequently pop up, DiPietro’s bill would keep the sovereignty of the broader state intact.

“Western New York, where I’m from, has the most population loss with 18- to 35-year-olds. Our kids are leaving the state in droves, the most anywhere in the country,” DiPietro told the Washington Times. “There’s no jobs. And New York City controls this.”

According to the outlet, the bill would create three regions, one including New York City and its boroughs, a second – dubbed the Montauk region – consisting of the downstate counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland and Westchester, and the rest of the state named “New Amsterdam.”

New York would maintain its sovereignty as a border state under this bill!

New York is now a one-party state and the left is very dangerous with this much power.

Go to SPLIT THE STATE.COM