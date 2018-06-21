Rep. Speier Forcibly Backs Democrat Socialists Haranguing DHS Chief

Democrat Socialists [aka Communists] went into MXDC Cocina Mexicana to abusively heckle the DHS Chief Kristjen Nielsen while she ate dinner. The owner of the restaurant later said he was happy she was jeered. People in the restaurant applauded the hecklers. It didn’t stop there. It was wholly uncivil and abusive. Socialist ally Rep. Jackie Speier praised the radicals.

One of the screaming leftists, Allison Hrabar, is a paralegal in the Justice Department, now known as the Deep State.

The Washington Examiner spoke with Hrabar Wednesday and she defended her behavior as off government time and a use of her First Amendment rights.

“If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” she told The Examiner. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.”

Speier had to know they were Socialists but she won’t admit that.

The hecklers are members of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America. That fact was published in The Washington Times and other papers.

Speier blathered, “Well, I would say what happened there was probably spontaneous. Those weren’t progressives those were just people who were disgusted by the way the administration thought it was okay to separate parents and their children.”

They were definitely “disgusting Progressives” and it was not ‘spontaneous’. They stalked her and staked out the restaurant. Everything Progressives do is preplanned and part of a massive plan. They are America’s social engineers.

The open borders policies Speier supports were enacted by Congress. President Trump had nothing to do with them. He is simply trying to follow the law and stop ‘catch and release’.

She called the manufactured tale child abuse. That is what happens when parents are arrested. They are separated from their parents. Shall we stop arresting all criminals?

The Democrats [Socialists] will only accept open borders policies. We can’t deport, put them in jail, detain them, we can only let them loose in the interior.

The abusive parents send their children on this dangerous journey with cartels know they will be raped or sold and they are never blamed. In fact, they are rewarded with amnesty eventually.

Speier said it was “likely spontaneous” because that is an excuse for their bad behavior. Then she claims it is Trump fomenting hate although it is these leftists doing that. It’s a typical tactic of the far-left.

President Trump is trying to follow the law and preserve America from what can only be described as an invasion.

The leftists are spewing hate. They are the hate America crowd who want to tear it down.

What has happened to our country? Since when is it okay to be a vicious revolutionary harassing a person in authority while they eat dinner?

Watch: