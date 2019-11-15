Rep. Stefanik Esposes Fringe Rep. Adam Schiff on the Whistleblower Lie

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a rising star in the Republican Party, exposed the dishonesty of Adam Schiff over not allowing the Whistleblower to testify.

.@RepStefanik quotes @RepAdamSchiff concerning whistleblower testimony. “The fact that we are getting criticized by Chairman Adam Schiff for statements that he himself made early on in this process shows the duplicity and just the abuse of power that we are continuing to see.” pic.twitter.com/yzsx4Fwnds — CSPAN (@cspan) November 15, 2019

She presented several articles quoting Schiff explaining that the whistleblower would testify and there was an agreement for the whistleblower to testify.

Jim Jordan added that Schiff also hasn’t released four of the transcripts, and this means Republicans can’t refer to them in questioning witnesses. These are witnesses who didn’t help Schiff’s case. He’s also not allowing Republicans to call the witnesses they need to appear. This is absurd. We had to listen to William Taylor testify for hours and all he had was an aide who overheard the President allegedly. Why didn’t the aide testify then? Why were we listening to the arrogant bag of wind for hours?

.@RepAdamSchiff hasn’t even released the testimony from all of the closed-door depositions. We are prohibited by House rules from discussing that testimony in these open hearings. What a sham. pic.twitter.com/cbC6uya8B7 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 15, 2019

What we heard at these hearings were arrogant government workers with a sense of self-importance who were offended that the President encroached on what they perceived as their territory — foreign policy. This is the first president in a long time who wanted to take back the power that is his alone — setting foreign policy.