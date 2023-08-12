Rep. Steube Filed to Impeach Joe Biden for Bribery, Extortion, Financial Involvement with Drugs, Prostitution

Congressman Greg Steube filed articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden, charging that the president had been complicit in his son Hunter’s alleged crimes and had worked to shield him from justice.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., filed articles of impeachment against the president, saying he had “undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the presidency, betrayed his trust as president, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens.”

When asked why, he said, “It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden.”

The articles of impeachment are:

bribery,

extortion,

obstruction of justice,

fraud,

financial involvement with drugs, and prostitution.



He spoke with Mark Levin this afternoon and discussed it further.

“Both on the border, which I 100% support, I think he could be impeached alone on the border, but all of these corruption, extortion, bribery, all the things that through the investigations, that multiple house committees have put together.

“I think it’s important that the American people see that we’re working for them, and they’re seeing all these facts and evidence. So tomorrow (the 11th), I intend on filing a resolution of impeachment on Joe Biden for bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement with drugs, and prostitution. All of this has come from … a variety of different committees.

“… we just learned recently, Comer, from the oversight committee, said that you know it’s now $20 million the Biden family has gotten from foreign entities, Ukraine now or Russian oligarchs, all these different Chinese Communist Party…we now have testimony from witnesses…we have financial records… we have individuals who are business partners that just recently, last week, Devin Archer testified about his involvement in all of this. So you have Bobulinski, who testified his involvement. All these eyewitness accounts of what Joe Biden did while he was vice president, leveraging his position to make money for his family, and some of these things were done while he was president.

“That he was making good on some of these promises. So, being a lawyer and being a Jag officer, you know, we take a reasonable approach to these things. The investigation, I think it is beyond the time now to file an impeachment resolution and move forward with an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden.”

There should not be a different legal standard for people with the last name Biden than for the rest of America. That’s why I filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. I joined @marklevinshow to break down all of Joe Biden’s impeachable offenses. pic.twitter.com/rbemPauzi9 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) August 12, 2023

